Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City approves smart city development plan through 2030

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has approved a smart city development plan for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office announced that Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong has signed Decision No. 4714/QD-UBND, approving the city's Smart City Development Plan for the 2026-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2045.

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Ho Chi Minh City has approved a smart city development plan for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

The plan places residents and businesses at the center of smart city development, with the goal of transforming urban governance through data-driven decision-making and digital technologies. It also seeks to enhance quality of life, accelerate the digital economy and promote sustainable growth.

Under the plan, Ho Chi Minh City will develop a shared urban data platform, upgrade its Intelligent Operations Center (IOC), and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs), Digital Twin technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics to support urban management, forecasting, risk warning and operational optimization.

The city will implement the plan in a coordinated manner, enhancing data sharing, safeguarding information security and protecting personal data.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to be among the world's top 50 smart cities. It also targets becoming one of Vietnam's three national smart city operations centers by 2035 and reaching the highest level of maturity under the national Sustainable Smart City Criteria by 2045, while positioning itself as a leading science, technology and innovation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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smart city digital transformation urban governance artificial intelligence AI data platform Intelligent Operations Center

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