Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC recovers six more war martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGPO

Search teams from the HCMC High Command recovered six additional sets of war martyrs' remains at Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park on July 29, bringing the total number exhumed at the site to 150 since the operation began in late June.

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Search and recovery operations for war martyrs' remains continue at the second excavation site on July 29.

According to the HCMC High Command, four of the six newly recovered remains were found with personal artifacts that may assist future identification efforts.

Recovery teams continued excavation at the second search location in Area B while expanding the excavation zone on July 29. More than 30 cubic meters of soil were removed from the first burial trench in Area A and another 20 cubic meters from the trench in Area B. The latest excavation uncovered six additional sets of remains, all of which were carefully recovered and documented.

From June 23 to July 29, authorities recovered a total of 150 sets of martyrs' remains, including 128 individual burials and 22 sets discovered in four mass graves, comprising two burial sites in Area A and two in Area B.

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The discovery site of the remains and associated artifacts is carefully marked and documented.

To facilitate recovery work, the HCMC High Command has erected a large protective canopy over the excavation site in Area B, shielding personnel from the elements while ensuring the remains are brought to the surface with dignity and respect.

Officials said the search and excavation have been conducted under strict professional procedures, combining field surveys, witness testimony, and physical evidence. The location of every set of remains and associated artifacts is meticulously recorded before preservation in accordance with forensic protocols. Eligible samples are being retained for DNA analysis to help identify the fallen soldiers.

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Recovery teams expand excavation at the first burial trench in Area A.

The HCMC High Command is also preparing to relocate a memorial stele within the search area to allow excavations in Area A to expand further. Authorities said they are determined to recover all remaining martyrs' remains at the site, honoring those who gave their lives and enabling them to be laid to rest with the gratitude and reverence of the city's Party organization, government, armed forces, and residents.

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan

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