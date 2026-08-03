Ho Chi Minh City launches plan to secure construction materials for key projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has unveiled a plan to stabilize supplies of stone, sand, and soil for key infrastructure projects through 2030.

A stone quarry. Photo: Quoc Hung

To proactively secure supplies of common construction materials for key infrastructure projects, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a plan to coordinate the supply of construction materials based on demand in 2026 and the 2027–2030 period.

Speaking on the afternoon of August 3, Khai Quoc Binh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said the plan was issued to implement directives from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on strengthening the management of construction materials and promptly addressing shortages affecting investment projects across the city.

Under the plan, coordination will focus on four types of common construction materials such as stone, construction sand, fill sand, and fill soil. The objective is to ensure a stable supply during 2026–2030, meet the schedules of key projects, accelerate public investment disbursement, and promote the efficient use of mineral resources.

The Department of Construction said material allocation must be coordinated in a synchronized and transparent manner to prevent shortages, speculation, and unreasonable price increases. The plan also clearly defines the responsibilities of relevant departments, agencies, local authorities, and other stakeholders.

Construction materials will be prioritized for key projects undertaken by the Central Government, Ho Chi Minh City, and strategic investors. Allocation will be based on factors including material quality, transport distance, reserves, mining capacity, and the supply capability of each quarry or mine.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to serve as the lead agency for compiling material demand, updating the list of projects and mines included in the coordination plan, and consolidating implementation issues for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will update the list of operating mines, compile data on reserves and production capacity, and guide mining companies in expanding production capacity or developing and licensing new mines capable of supplying construction materials.

Investors in key projects are required to proactively work with mining companies to assess material quality, sign supply contracts, verify the origin and quantity of materials, and submit periodic reports.

Mining companies are responsible for giving priority to supplying construction materials for key projects in accordance with their operating licenses and applicable laws.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan