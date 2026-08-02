More than 5,000 join Ho Chi Minh City walk for Agent Orange victims

More than 5,000 people took part in a charity walk in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 to raise awareness of the lasting impact of Agent Orange and show support for victims ahead of the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam.

Delegates perform the ceremonial release of doves during the program. Photo: Viet Dung

On the morning of August 2, at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, in coordination with partner organizations, held the 2026 "For Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin" walk to mark the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–August 10, 2026).

The event was attended by former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and more than 5,000 participants.

Speaking at the event, Major General, Associate Professor, People's Physician Nguyen Hong Son, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, said the walk aims to highlight the resilience of Agent Orange victims while demonstrating the community's solidarity and support.

Major General Nguyen Hong Son noted that 65 years after the Agent Orange disaster and more than 50 years after the end of the war, severe illnesses and physical and emotional suffering continue to affect millions of Vietnamese people across multiple generations.

Following national reunification, the Government of Vietnam identified the consequences of Agent Orange as a major post-war issue and introduced numerous social policies and support measures for victims. With the spirit of mutual assistance, organizations and individuals have also joined efforts to ease their suffering, significantly improving victims' living conditions.

According to statistics, Ho Chi Minh City is home to about 25,000 Agent Orange/dioxin victims spanning multiple generations, posing significant challenges for management and care. Major General Nguyen Hong Son said the association will continue to step up public awareness efforts on the consequences of war and Agent Orange in Vietnam for both domestic and international audiences.

During the event, organizers presented savings books worth VND10 million (about US$382) each to 10 low-income families with Agent Orange victims, along with additional gifts for other victims.

Major General Nguyen Hong Son speaks at the event. Photo: Viet Dung

Earlier, at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park, delegates participating in the 2026 "For Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin" walk respectfully laid flowers in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, the brilliant leader of the Party and the people, and the outstanding cultural figure of the country. Delegates lay flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in tribute to the late leader. Photo: Viet Dung

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan