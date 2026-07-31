Ho Chi Minh City targets September DNA deadline for unidentified martyrs

Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete the collection of DNA samples from unidentified fallen soldiers buried at martyrs' cemeteries across the city before September 2026, officials announced at a conference on July 30.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The review meeting was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515) to evaluate performance in the first half of 2026 and outline key tasks for the remainder of the year.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, who heads the committee, chaired the event.

Senior Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting at the conference, Senior Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, stated that as of July 30, search teams operating at Le Thi Rieng Park have discovered and gathered the remains of 155 martyrs.

Regarding DNA sampling for unidentified graves, forces had completed sample collection at 10 martyrs' cemeteries and were conducting operations at five others as of July 29. To date, 7,640 out of 9,885 graves have been inspected and sampled, achieving a completion rate of 77.28 percent.

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains has set a goal to finalize all DNA sampling across local martyrs' cemeteries before September 2026. The collected specimens will be transferred to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology for DNA testing and identification.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his concluding remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong commended the units and forces involved for their initial achievements. Notably, he highlighted that the search and repatriation efforts at Le Thi Rieng Park yielded valuable operational experience. He praised the systematic execution of DNA sampling from martyrs' relatives, emphasizing that it addresses a critical need and long-standing desire of bereaved families. Coupled with active cooperation from media agencies, universities, scientists, and the public, these milestones serve as momentum for involved agencies to carry out their duties in the coming phase.

Looking ahead, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong requested the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to conduct thorough reviews of sites suspected to contain fallen soldiers' remains. He instructed the command to collaborate closely with the Department of Culture and Sports to ensure regular media updates, thereby expanding the intake of historical records and eyewitness accounts from citizens.

Given the vast volume of work remaining, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command was urged to mobilize resources and equipment for scientific units assisting in the mission. Local authorities in target search areas, alongside relevant municipal agencies, including the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Finance, must coordinate seamlessly with the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to complete assigned targets on schedule.

The recovery operation is being carried out systematically, scientifically, and with meticulous care. (Photo: SGGP)

Five more sets of martyrs' remains discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park Search and repatriation teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command discovered and exhumed five additional sets of martyrs' remains in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park on July 30, four of which were accompanied by personal artifacts. According to the High Command, over July 29 and 30, personnel expanded the excavation scope by clearing more than 30 cubic meters of soil at the first trench in Area A and about 22 cubic meters at Area B to thoroughly inspect zones suspected of containing fallen soldiers' remains. To facilitate excavation work amid adverse weather conditions, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command erected a large canvas tent over the trench in Area B to shelter personnel, ensure safety, and support the ongoing search and recovery operations.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh