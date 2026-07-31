Ho Chi Minh City reviews Party economic units to boost efficiency

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee called for stronger Party building and improvement of employees’ living standards at Huong Phong Company while reviewing plans to improve the performance of Party-affiliated economic units.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the conference (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the morning of July 31, an inspection delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee led by Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, reviewed Party building and the operation of political and social organizations at Huong Phong Company, a Party-affiliated economic enterprise under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Tran Thuong Tin, Secretary of the Party Cell and Chairman and Director of Huong Phong Company, said the company currently employs 84 workers. Its Party Cell, under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office, has 16 Party members. In recent years, the Party Cell has closely followed the leadership and direction of its superior Party Committee, implementing Party building tasks alongside the company's political responsibilities.

He revealed that the Party Cell has introduced the Electronic Party Member Handbook to 100 percent of its members and implemented Party membership fee payments through the Party's public service portal. Applications for document management and Party Cell communications are now fully digital, helping save time and costs while improving transparency.

However, according to him, the company’s Party Cell reported several challenges, including a limited pool of candidates for Party membership. Members of the Party Cell Committee are under considerable pressure because they hold multiple professional responsibilities, while an increasing number of new Party regulations and guidelines require more time for study.

Tran Thuong Tin, Secretary of the Party Cell and Chairman and Director of Huong Phong Company, speaks at the conference (Photo: Viet Dung)

The company's Party Cell proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee organize more specialized training courses on inspection, supervision, Party member affairs, and digital transformation skills for grassroots officials. It also requested that the city address institutional issues affecting Party organizations in wholly state-owned enterprises during the ongoing restructuring process.

In her concluding remarks, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet acknowledged the company's efforts in carrying out its responsibilities and took note of the Party Cell's recommendations. She assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office and its Party Committee to continue studying and proposing solutions to the company's difficulties, particularly through professional training for members of the Party Cell Committee.

She instructed the company's Party Cell to strengthen leadership and promote the exemplary role of Party members in carrying out their duties, while ensuring effective implementation of grassroots democracy regulations within the enterprise. As a Party-affiliated enterprise, the company must set an example in complying with labor laws, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of employees, and creating favorable conditions for trade union activities. It should also adopt specific measures to identify and train outstanding individuals for Party membership and maintain Party Cell meetings in accordance with regulations.

The Deputy Secretary also urged Huong Phong Company to continue improving the living standards of its employees and promptly report any difficulties so that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office can provide timely support and guidance to help the company successfully fulfill its tasks.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is moving forward with a plan to review and enhance the performance of Party-affiliated economic units, according to Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet. As part of this initiative, the Party Committee Office is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of enterprises under its management. The findings will serve as the basis for advising the Standing Committee on governance mechanisms and potential restructuring measures.

The overarching goal is to ensure these enterprises comply with legal standards, operate more efficiently, and fully realize their role as Party-linked economic entities within the city.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also directed the Party Cell Committee and the Board of Directors of the company to rigorously implement the conclusions of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee. She emphasized the importance of closely monitoring progress and ensuring that business strategies deliver optimal results.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan