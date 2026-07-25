Ho Chi Minh City

Defense Minister honors fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGPO

Defense Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang paid tribute to General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes before visiting and encouraging personnel conducting the search and recovery of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Delegates observe a minute of silence in remembrance of General Secretary Tran Phu and the heroic martyrs. Photo: Manh Thang

On the morning of July 25, General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defense, led a ceremony to offer flowers and incense in memory of General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes. He later visited and encouraged personnel carrying out the search and recovery of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the ceremony were leaders of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, Ho Chi Minh City Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Maj. Gen. Vu Van Dien, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay, leaders of Military Region 7, and representatives of relevant agencies.

Before the memorial to General Secretary Tran Phu and the fallen heroes, the delegates expressed profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by previous generations and reaffirmed their determination to uphold the revolutionary tradition while fulfilling the mission of building and defending the nation.

Following the flower- and incense-offering ceremony, General Phan Van Giang and the delegation visited the search site, inspected operations, and received the progress report on the recovery of martyrs' remains. He also personally checked working conditions and met with officers and soldiers, encouraging them as they carried out their mission.

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General Phan Van Giang and other delegates offer incense to commemorate the heroic martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: Manh Thang
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General Phan Van Giang offers incense at the Martyrs' Remains Memorial House. Photo: Manh Thang
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General Phan Van Giang examines the relics and remains of fallen soldiers. Photo: Manh Thang
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General Phan Van Giang and other delegates inspect and listen to reports on the performance of duties by the forces. Photo: Manh Thang
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General Phan Van Giang presents gifts to encourage the forces carrying out their duties. Photo: Manh Thang
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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