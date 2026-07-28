Ho Chi Minh City

Eight more fallen soldiers’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGP

Search teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command recovered eight more sets of fallen soldiers’ remains and one personal artifact at the second burial site in Le Thi Rieng Park on July 27.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, after the second burial site was identified, search teams widened the search area based on witness testimonies and on-site survey results.

The latest excavation yielded eight more sets of remains along with one artifact.

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Search and recovery teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command expand the excavation area at the second burial site in Le Thi Rieng Park.

As of the end of July 27, a total of 125 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains had been recovered. The figure includes two collective burial sites whose remains have been separated for documentation and analysis, and three that have yet to be separated.

The search and excavation have been carried out in accordance with strict procedures. Every suspected burial location is carefully identified, marked and excavated to preserve the original condition of the remains and associated artifacts.

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Specialized personnel carefully document the condition of the recovered remains.
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Recovered artifacts are preserved under strict procedures.

After recovery, each set of remains is documented, processed and preserved in accordance with professional procedures. Bone and tooth samples that meet technical requirements are retained for DNA testing, information verification and identification of the fallen soldiers.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the search area will continue to be expanded in coordination with relevant agencies, witnesses, and other organizations to speed up the recovery of fallen soldiers' remains.

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Le Thi Rieng Park fallen soldiers martyrs' remains remains recovery Ho Chi Minh City High Command DNA identification wartime burial site excavation

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