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20 more sets of martyrs remain recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGP

Search and recovery teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command recovered 20 sets of martyrs' remains and one collective burial site at Le Thi Rieng Park on July 11.

According to the Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the search was carried out urgently and carefully within the designated area. Personnel systematically removed layers of soil while examining and recovering remains and associated artifacts in accordance with professional procedures.

To date, authorities have recovered a total of 49 individual sets of martyrs' remains and one collective burial site at Le Thi Rieng Park.

The search and excavation work is continuing at an accelerated pace as recovery teams strive to locate and identify additional remains.

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Search and excavation work is being carried out urgently at Le Thi Rieng Park.
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Recovery teams carry out their mission on July 11.
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A moving scene at the search site. Recovery teams carry out their mission on July 11.
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By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Le Thi Rieng Park martyrs&#039 remains recovery HCMC High Command recovery operation collective burial search and excavation war martyrs

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