20 more sets of martyrs remain recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

According to the Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the search was carried out urgently and carefully within the designated area. Personnel systematically removed layers of soil while examining and recovering remains and associated artifacts in accordance with professional procedures.
To date, authorities have recovered a total of 49 individual sets of martyrs' remains and one collective burial site at Le Thi Rieng Park.
The search and excavation work is continuing at an accelerated pace as recovery teams strive to locate and identify additional remains.