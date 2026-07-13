Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC recovers 20 more martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGPO

HCMC's High Command announced on July 13 that search teams had recovered 20 additional sets of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park, bringing the total number of remains discovered at the site to 69 individual sets and one collective grave.

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Search and recovery teams carry out operations at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Earlier the same day, Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and Head of its Steering Committee for the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs' remains, chaired a meeting to review progress and direct the next phase of operations.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the HCMC High Command, the military commands of Dong Nai and Tay Ninh provinces, and representatives of Military Region 7's relevant agencies.

Participants reviewed the results of search and recovery missions for martyrs' remains both in Vietnam and Cambodia, while also assessing ongoing verification and surveys of locations suspected to contain additional burial sites across Military Region 7.

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Major General Tran Chi Tam directs the search and recovery of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Major General Tran Chi Tam commended the specialized K Teams for their continued success in locating and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who died in Cambodia. He also praised the close coordination among military agencies, local authorities, and other organizations for providing timely information that has supported the recovery effort.

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The temporary resting area for the recovered martyrs' remains

The Deputy Political Commissar instructed all units to maintain regular reporting, accelerate search and recovery operations, and expand DNA sample collection to facilitate the identification of recovered martyrs.

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By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

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