HCMC Fatherland Front leader pays tribute to fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park

On the morning of July 13, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City offered flowers and incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes.

Delegates attend the flower- and incense-offering ceremony at Le Thi Rieng Park in HCMC on July 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc also visited and encouraged personnel carrying out the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The flower- and incense-offering ceremony was held to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026) and in support of the 500-Day Campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu and heroic martyrs. They observed a minute of silence to express profound gratitude to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Following the tribute ceremony, the delegation visited the site where the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains is underway to encourage personnel carrying out the mission.

The delegation offers flowers and incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation enquired about the health, working conditions, and daily lives of the personnel engaged in the around-the-clock operation. He expressed appreciation for and commended their strong sense of responsibility, dedication, and tireless efforts in carrying out this particularly significant mission.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains is a particularly important political task of profound and sacred significance. He said the effort contributes to the effective implementation of the 500-Day Campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains nationwide.

He encouraged the personnel involved to remain steadfast in their determination, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, and carry out the mission with the utmost care, meticulousness, and highest level of commitment.

Mr Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion, the leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, together with representatives of relevant agencies, presented gifts to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the personnel directly involved in the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains. The recipients included excavation teams, the command and coordination team, the sampling and digitalization team, the security and safety team, the propaganda team, the artifacts documentation team, the logistics and technical support team, and personnel working at the excavation site.

Delegates offer incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the area where the recovered remains are being laid in state. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presents gifts to encourage personnel carrying out the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains at the excavation site. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh