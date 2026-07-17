73rd anniversary of Cuba’s Moncada Barracks attack celebrated in HCMC

A ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the Moncada Barracks Attack (July 26, 1953–2026) was held in HCMC on July 17. The event is regarded as the event that initiated Cuba's national liberation revolution under the leadership of Fidel Castro.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, Truong Thi Hien, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, Truong Thi Hien, emphasized that the Moncada Barracks attack ignited the flame of revolutionary struggle and paved the way for the victory of the Cuban Revolution. 73 years later, the spirit of the attack continues to symbolize courage, unwavering determination, faith in justice, the strength of solidarity, and the right of peoples to self-determination.

She noted that Vietnam–Cuba relations represent a unique symbol of sincere and enduring international solidarity. The Vietnamese people will always remember Cuba's invaluable support during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and reunification, particularly Fidel Castro's historic visit to the liberated zone of Quang Tri in 1973 and his immortal declaration: "For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood."

Looking ahead, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association will continue expanding cultural, educational, and youth exchange activities while promoting the "Sun Without Borders" program to mobilize resources for installing solar power systems at schools in Cuba.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association presents a commemorative photograph to Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque affirmed that the spirit of Moncada remains profoundly relevant as the world continues to face instability, conflicts, and numerous challenges. He reaffirmed Cuba's steadfast commitment to safeguarding peace, promoting international solidarity, overcoming difficulties and challenges, and pursuing its chosen path of development.

Mr. Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque also expressed his appreciation to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association and HUFO for their enduring efforts to foster solidarity between the peoples of the two countries. He affirmed that the friendship between Vietnam and Cuba will continue to be preserved and strengthened by future generations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh