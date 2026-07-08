HCMC recovers remains of 11 fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park

On July 7, recovery teams at Le Thi Rieng Park unearthed two additional sets of fallen soldiers' remains without any accompanying personal artifacts, bringing the total number of recovered and repatriated remains to 11.

Remains of 11 fallen soldiers discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

As of 4:00 p.m. on July 7, a total of 11 sets of martyrs' remains had been recovered in Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Recovery Team for Fallen Soldiers' Remains under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, as of 4:00 p.m. on July 7, a total of 11 sets of martyrs' remains had been recovered.

During the recovery operation, the participating forces conducted site surveys, excavation, collection, cataloguing, on-site documentation, preservation of artifacts, biological sample collection, and handover procedures in full compliance with professional protocols. Every stage of the process was carried out rigorously, objectively, and scientifically, in accordance with legal regulations while respecting Vietnamese cultural traditions.

Also on July 7, Mr. Huynh Van Muoi, 60, and his younger brother, Huynh Van Nho, 58, both residents of Vam Co Commune, Tay Ninh Province, visited the Hoa Khanh Commune Public Service Center to provide biological samples for DNA testing.

Earlier, on July 6, after authorities exhumed the remains and personal effects of fallen soldier Huynh Van Quen at Le Thi Rieng Park, Mr. Muoi contacted local authorities, stating that the martyr was believed to be his eldest brother. Under the original plan, Mr. Muoi and Mr. Nho were scheduled to provide DNA samples on July 8. However, to expedite the comparison process and facilitate verification of the martyr's identity and next of kin, Vam Co Commune Police arranged for the brothers' DNA samples to be collected a day earlier, on the morning of July 7.

Seeking witnesses and relatives of fallen soldiers from the 1968 Tan Son Nhat Airport attack

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command is working with relevant agencies and organizations, both in Vietnam and abroad, to continue gathering information and verifying the burial sites of soldiers who were killed during the attack on Tan Son Nhat Airport on the night of January 30 and the early hours of January 31, 1968 (the first and second days of the Mau Than Lunar New Year).

According to historical records and documentary sources from Vietnam and overseas, two mass graves were established on the western side of Tan Son Nhat Airport, where many officers and soldiers who heroically laid down their lives in the historic battle were buried.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command is calling on veterans who participated in or have knowledge of the 1968 Tan Son Nhat Airport battle; former U.S. and allied military personnel who served in the airport area; relatives of fallen soldiers; residents; historians and researchers in Vietnam and abroad; and anyone who possesses documents, diaries, maps, photographs, or personal recollections related to the burial of soldiers following the battle to share information with the City High Command. Every piece of information, no matter how small, will be gratefully received, carefully verified, and kept confidential in accordance with applicable regulations.

For further information, please contact Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74, Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Tel/Zalo: (+84) 988 115 272; email: phuongthao201213@gmail.com

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh