HCMC reaffirms commitment to caring for people with meritorious services

Caring for people with meritorious services is both a responsibility and a call from the heart, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh emphasized.

Delegates attend the gathering honoring exemplary individuals with meritorious services to the revolution. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council affirmed that caring for people with meritorious services to the revolution is not merely the implementation of a social welfare policy but also a political responsibility, a call from the heart, and a measure of a civilized and compassionate society.

On the morning of July 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city held a gathering to honor outstanding individuals with meritorious services to the revolution in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Attendees included Commander of Military Region 7 Le Xuan The; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Director General of the Department of People with Meritorious Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Vu Xuan Han; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan; along with 167 exemplary individuals with meritorious services to the revolution.

Concern for bringing fallen soldiers home to their families

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on behalf of the exemplary individuals with meritorious services at the gathering, Tran Hoi Sinh, a Class 4/4 war invalid and former revolutionary activist who was imprisoned and tortured by enemy forces during the resistance war, shared his reflections. He said that although the war ended long ago, the memories of those difficult yet heroic years remain vivid.

"Many comrades never returned from the battlefield. Others came home bearing wounds that will never fully heal, while countless families have endured irreplaceable losses," Mr. Sinh said emotionally.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" and repaying the sacrifices of heroes and martyrs, noting that the Party, the State, and Ho Chi Minh City have continued to uphold and promote these values through meaningful and practical actions.

Fortunate to have survived to witness the country's peace, war invalid Le Quang Trinh, who still bears a head injury from the war, said he remains deeply concerned about his comrades who have yet to be brought home from the battlefield.

"My greatest wish is to recover the remains of the comrades who fought bravely and made the ultimate sacrifice, including my own son," Mr. Trinh said emotionally.

Mr. Tran Hoi Sinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh affirmed that the city has consistently attached special importance to preserving and promoting historical values. It has prioritized investment in the restoration and maintenance of martyrs' cemeteries and memorial sites while vigorously implementing the 500-Day Campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery, and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers.

“Every grave whose identity is confirmed, and every fallen soldier whose remains are returned under their rightful name, not only helps ease the pain of their families but also reflects the responsibility, gratitude, and heartfelt tribute of today's generation to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation," Mr. Vo Van Minh said emotionally.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council said that the commemoration of War Invalids and Martyrs Day provides an opportunity for the city's Party organization, government, and people to pay profound tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, fallen heroes and martyrs, veteran revolutionaries, and compatriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's independence and freedom.

He affirmed that every delegate attending the gathering represents a living testament to patriotism, unwavering resilience, and a lifelong spirit of dedication. They serve as inspiring role models for future generations to respect, learn from, and emulate.

Improving the quality of life for people with meritorious services

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong offers flowers to revolutionary contributors. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city's leadership, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh expressed profound gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, war invalids, sick veterans, relatives of fallen soldiers, and all individuals with meritorious services to the revolution. He also commended the 167 exemplary delegates with meritorious services attending the event.

They are not only the pride of Ho Chi Minh City but also vivid symbols of patriotism, unwavering resilience, and the noble spirit of sacrifice of the Vietnamese people, as well as shining role models for today's and future generations to respect and emulate, he said.

Caring for people with meritorious services is not only about implementing the Party's and the State's policies but also a political responsibility, a moral obligation, and a profound expression of gratitude on the part of the Party organization, Government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, he affirmed.

Over the years, alongside ensuring the full and timely implementation of policies and benefits for people with meritorious services, Ho Chi Minh City has introduced a range of special support policies while mobilizing the entire political system and society to further improve the material and spiritual well-being of beneficiary families.

The "Gratitude and Remembrance" movement has become a cherished cultural tradition and a voluntary act embraced throughout the community. Every gratitude house built, every memorial project completed, and every act of compassion reflects the enduring Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" through meaningful and practical actions.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers flowers to revolutionary contributors. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh affirmed that a modern city is measured not only by the size of its economy, the number of new infrastructure projects, or its pace of growth, but also by the way it honors its past, cares for those who sacrificed for the nation, and preserves the country's enduring values.

Caring for people with meritorious services to the revolution is not merely a matter of implementing a social welfare policy. It is also a political responsibility, a call from the heart, and a measure of a society's civilization and humanity, he affirmed.

Mr. Vo Van Minh stressed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to fully, promptly, and effectively implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws for people with meritorious services. The city will also continue to review and refine relevant mechanisms and policies while mobilizing the combined efforts of the entire political system, the business community, social organizations, and people from all walks of life to further improve the quality of life of people with meritorious services and policy beneficiary families.

He added that the city will place greater emphasis on educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions. Ho Chi Minh City hopes that Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, sick veterans, relatives of fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious services to the revolution will continue to uphold their proud legacy and, through their prestige, experience, and sense of responsibility, remain a strong source of moral support and inspiration for younger generations, contributing to strengthening the great national unity bloc and accompanying the city on its new development journey.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong offers flowers to revolutionary contributors. (Photo: SGGP)

War veterans share an emotional reunion at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh