Ho Chi Minh City proposes free textbook loan program for all students

Ho Chi Minh City's education department has proposed providing free textbooks to all students from the 2026-2027 school year through a citywide borrowing and return system.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has submitted a proposal to relevant departments and agencies seeking feedback on a plan to provide free textbooks to all students beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year under a borrowing and return system.

Students from Tran Khanh Du Primary School in Tan Dinh Ward read books in the school library.

Under the proposal, the current policy of providing new textbooks to disadvantaged students and free textbook loans for students in Grades 1, 6 and 10 would be replaced by a universal program. All students from Grades 1 through 12 at both public and private schools would be eligible to borrow textbooks free of charge.

The policy would also apply to learners enrolled in lower and upper secondary continuing education programs, as well as literacy programs.

If approved, the Department of Education and Training will work with local authorities to compile citywide textbook demand and submit an annual forecast plan to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for approval by October 30 each year. The forecast will serve as the basis for preparing state budget estimates for subsequent school years.

Schools will be responsible for lending textbooks through their libraries at the beginning of each school year or semester, ensuring all books are distributed no later than 15 days before the start of the school year.

Students will be required to return all borrowed textbooks to their school libraries within 15 working days after the end of the school year or when completing procedures to transfer schools or withdraw.

If the proposal is approved, the department will also coordinate the transfer of textbooks among school libraries at the same education level through an interconnected system to maximize the use of public assets before approving new purchases.

The state budget will allocate annual funding within regular operating expenditures to replace textbooks damaged through normal wear and tear. Schools will also be allowed to purchase reserve textbooks equivalent to no more than 10 percent of actual demand.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan