HCMC uncovers five sets of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

Five sets of martyrs' remains and several artifacts were discovered after two days of exploratory excavation at Le Thi Rieng Park in HCMC's Hoa Hung Ward, authorities announced on July 6.

Delegates attend the ceremony at Le Thi Rieng Park.

HCMC authorities on July 6 announced the discovery of five sets of martyrs' remains and numerous personal artifacts after two days of exploratory excavation at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, marking a significant breakthrough in the search for soldiers believed to have been buried in mass graves following the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins current and former Party, State, and HCMC leaders at the ceremony.

The announcement was made at a ceremony launching the next phase of the search and recovery operation. According to the HCMC Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (HCMC Steering Committee), the initial findings validate years of historical research and scientific surveys, offering renewed hope of locating more fallen soldiers at the site.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung offers incense at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Combining historical records, eyewitness accounts, and science

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee and Head of the HCMC Steering Committee, outlined the extensive efforts leading to the excavation.

Over recent years, the HCMC People's Committee has worked closely with the Military Region 7 Steering Committee, central ministries and agencies, and the city's political system to implement the nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover, and identify martyrs' remains.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee and Head of the HCMC Steering Committee, speaks at the ceremony.

As part of the effort, the HCMC Steering Committee collaborated with scientists, historians, media organizations, witnesses, and domestic and international institutions to verify information related to suspected mass graves at the former Do Thanh Cemetery, now Le Thi Rieng Park.

Researchers analyzed valuable historical archives, foreign photographs, satellite imagery, military maps, and archival documents from Vietnam and abroad. These materials were cross-referenced with field surveys and multiple information sources to gradually narrow down potential burial sites.

Historical records and eyewitness testimony indicated that Le Thi Rieng Park was likely the location of mass graves containing the remains of cadres and soldiers who were killed during the 1968 Tet Offensive and General Uprising.

Central and HCMC leaders at the excavation site where martyrs' remains are being recovered

To verify the findings, the HCMC Steering Committee and the Military Region 7 Command coordinated with the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services, HCMC University of Technology, the University of Science under Vietnam National University-HCMC, the Vietnam National Mine Action Center, and the Engineering Corps.

The agencies employed a range of advanced technologies, including ground-penetrating radar, electrical resistivity surveys, and geophysical analysis. The surveys detected several underground anomalies consistent with historical records and witness accounts, demonstrating the effectiveness of combining documentary evidence, oral history, and modern scientific methods in locating wartime burial sites.

Executing the mission with the highest responsibility and respect

Based on the survey results, authorities began exploratory excavation at Site A within Le Thi Rieng Park.

After two days of work, recovery teams uncovered a burial trench measuring approximately 25 meters long and three meters wide. The excavation has so far revealed five sets of human remains, a military poncho, and several valuable personal belongings believed to have belonged to fallen soldiers.

Officers and soldiers carefully remove martyrs' remains from the burial trench.

Recovery personnel uncover Artifact No.02 bearing the inscription shown above.

Officials described the discovery as a major milestone that confirms the accuracy of the HCMC Steering Committee's assessments and significantly increases the likelihood of finding additional martyrs still buried in the area.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong stressed that locating the burial trench marked only the beginning of a much larger mission. Considerable work remains, requiring the highest standards of professionalism, scientific rigor, careful preservation, and profound respect for those who sacrificed their lives.

The HCMC Steering Committee will continue searching, excavating, and recovering the remains in accordance with professional procedures while ensuring the preservation of the site and all associated artifacts. Authorities also plan to expand the survey area and continue working with witnesses and researchers to identify additional burial trenches.

Modern technologies will remain central to the operation. Officials said they will further utilize ground-penetrating radar, geophysical techniques, DNA analysis, and other emerging scientific advances to improve identification accuracy and accelerate the recovery process.

The city also plans to strengthen public awareness campaigns and encourage organizations, veterans, historians, and witnesses both inside and outside Vietnam to provide information that may assist in locating other burial sites and identifying the fallen.

Commitment to completing the mission Representing the recovery force, Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74, pledged that officers and soldiers would remain united and overcome every challenge to fulfill the mission of recovering the remains of the nation's fallen heroes. He said the team would carry out its duties with the utmost responsibility, dedication, gratitude, and reverence while maintaining solemnity and professionalism throughout the operation. Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74, addresses the ceremony. According to Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, recovery teams are determined to conduct the search methodically, scientifically, and effectively under the guiding principle of leaving no fallen soldier behind, helping reunite the martyrs with their comrades, hometowns, and families. He also affirmed that all personnel would strictly observe military discipline and State regulations while ensuring the safety of personnel, equipment, and vehicles throughout the mission.

By Manh Thang, Ngo Binh, Thu Hoai, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan