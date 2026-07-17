HCMC Party Secretary visits outstanding policy beneficiary families

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited outstanding policy beneficiary families in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) visits Vietname Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 17, a delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, visited outstanding policy beneficiary families on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Accompanying the delegation was Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, Pham Thi Thanh Hien, along with leaders of Xuan Hoa, Ban Co, and Nhieu Loc wards.

The delegation visited the family of war invalid Pham Manh Hung, 81, a resident of Nhieu Loc Ward, who is a former resistance fighter and was captured and imprisoned by enemy forces. The delegation also visited the family of Tran Thi Xuan Lan, 95, a resident of Xuan Hoa Ward and a pre-uprising-period veteran cadre, as well as the family of Vietname Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be, 86, a resident of Ban Co Ward.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (2nd, R) visits Mrs. Tran Thi Xuan Lan (3rd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

During the visits, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang warmly inquired about their health and daily lives, and extended his best wishes to Pham Manh Hung, Tran Thi Xuan Lan, and Vietname Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be, wishing them good health, happiness, and longevity, while expressing his hope that they would continue to serve as a strong source of spiritual support for their families and future generations.

He expressed his profound gratitude and deep appreciation for the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by Vietname Heroic Mothers, war invalids, sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and other people with meritorious services to the revolution in the cause of national independence, freedom, and the peace enjoyed today.

The delegation offers a gift to Mr. Pham Manh Hung. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his hope that Vietname Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be, war invalid Pham Manh Hung, and pre-uprising-period veteran cadre Tran Thi Xuan Lan would continue to serve as respected elders and pillars of moral strength, inspiring younger generations through their exemplary lives, while encouraging their families to uphold and promote their proud revolutionary tradition.

He also urged local Party committees and authorities to continue paying close attention to improving both the material and spiritual well-being of war invalids' families, martyrs' families, and people with meritorious services to the revolution, while further enhancing gratitude and social welfare programs in recognition of their contributions.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) visits Vietname Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be. (Photo: SGGP)

Activities to honor and support people with meritorious services are not confined to War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. Instead, Ho Chi Minh City regards them as an ongoing, long-term responsibility, reflecting the deeply rooted tradition of gratitude and compassion upheld by the city's Party organization, authorities, and people.

Each year, War Invalids and Martyrs' Day serves as an occasion to commemorate fallen heroes, war invalids, and others who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, while also reviewing the implementation of policies recognizing and supporting their contributions. Alongside efforts to care for people with meritorious service, the Party, the State, and society as a whole continue working to search for, recover, and identify the remains of martyrs who are still resting across the country, as well as those of Vietnamese personnel who sacrificed their lives while carrying out international duties.

In 2026, the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains launched the "500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains." In Ho Chi Minh City, relevant authorities have been working around the clock to search for, recover, and identify martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits the National Historical Relic Site "Weapons Cache of the Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Used in the Attack on the Independence Palace during the 1968 Tet Offensive."

On the same occasion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited the National Historical Relic Site "Weapons Cache of the Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Used in the Attack on the Independence Palace during the 1968 Tet Offensive," located at 287/70 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

In 1988, the house was designated a National Historical Relic Site. It has since become a "red address"—a site of profound historical significance that stands as a testament to the courage, resilience, and heroic exploits of the Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) during the resistance war against the United States for national salvation.

Today, the site attracts thousands of residents and visitors each year to learn about its history. These visits help promote public awareness and educate younger generations about the sacrifices and hardships endured by the Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) in the struggle for national liberation and reunification, while fostering pride in Vietnam's enduring patriotic tradition.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh