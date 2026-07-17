SGGP, Phuong Nam Institute partner on workforce, digital transformation

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Southern Institute of Social Resource Development (Phuong Nam Institute) signed a cooperation agreement on July 16 to strengthen workforce development, digital technology adoption.

Additionally, two sides reached a cooperation agreement to strengthen collaboration in media, education and science and technology.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; and Nguyen Thi Xuan Vy, Director of the Phuong Nam Institute.

Under the agreement, the two units will focus on four key areas of cooperation, including leveraging their facilities, personnel and expertise to support professional training; mobilizing resources for communications and advertising activities; jointly organizing technology-related courses and training programs; and enhancing brand promotion and public outreach.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong (third from right) and Phuong Nam Institute Director Nguyen Thi Xuan Vy exchange the memorandum of understanding at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

The partnership will extend beyond professional training to include off-newsroom activities such as organizing events, providing career orientation, and creating internship opportunities for students majoring in communications and media. Detailed implementation plans will be developed in phases.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong outlines the vision and expectations for the partnership between SGGP Newspaper and the Phuong Nam Institute. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Nga)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong hoped that experts from the Phuong Nam Institute would share their knowledge and practical experience, contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce for media organizations.

Director of the Phuong Nam Institute Nguyen Thi Xuan Vy described the partnership with SGGP Newspaper as an important milestone that marks the beginning of a long-term, sustainable, and mutually beneficial relationship.

She said the institute believes that SGGP Newspaper's professionalism, communications expertise, and broad public reach, combined with the institute's resources, will enable both sides to develop in-depth, sustainable cooperation programs that create a positive impact on society.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong (R) presents a map of Vietnam's provincial administrative units to Nguyen Thi Xuan Vy, Director of the Phuong Nam Institute. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

On the occasion, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong presented the Phuong Nam Institute with large-format maps of Vietnam's provincial administrative units and Ho Chi Minh City's commune-level administrative divisions for 2025.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong