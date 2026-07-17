Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City tightens sludge, construction waste management

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have ordered agencies to strengthen oversight of sludge and construction waste management.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed the Department of Construction to lead efforts to finalize a standardized process for inspecting, monitoring and accepting the treatment of materials generated from site clearance, canal dredging and drainage maintenance for citywide implementation.

The directive was issued in a conclusion notice following a working session chaired by Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh and Bui Minh Thanh on the management of waste generated from canal and drainage dredging, as well as materials produced during site clearance and cleanup for construction projects across the city.

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Large volumes of sludge, construction waste and project-generated materials are produced across Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Under the directive, the municipal Department of Construction will work with relevant departments and local authorities to review and complete the inspection and supervision process for handling materials generated from site clearance and dredging activities. The department was also tasked with studying Hanoi's experience in recycling construction waste for landfilling and submitting recommendations to the city for consideration.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will issue temporary guidelines on managing sludge, dredged materials and construction waste until official procedures are adopted.

The department has been tasked with drafting interim guidelines for the management of sludge, dredged materials and construction waste.

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture was instructed to expedite the planning of waste disposal sites to facilitate project implementation while ensuring environmental protection and efficient transportation.

Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will coordinate with relevant agencies to guide the lawful transport and treatment of waste and step up inspections and enforcement against violations.

All assigned agencies and local authorities have been ordered to complete their assigned tasks by July 30.

According to the city's conclusion, coordination among agencies in managing sludge, construction waste, and project-generated materials has at times lacked consistency and effectiveness. In addition, insufficient planning for waste collection, treatment, and recycling sites has affected the progress of several construction projects.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

construction waste sludge management canal dredging site clearance waste recycling Department of Construction infrastructure projects environmental management

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