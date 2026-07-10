Recovery effort uncovers 13 more martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

The recovery team under the HCMC High Command continued excavation work at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward on July 10, where authorities believe a mass grave of wartime martyrs is located.

According to the HCMC High Command's Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team, the latest excavation uncovered 13 additional sets of remains and eight groups of associated artifacts, raising the total number of recovered remains to 29.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and Head of its Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, said the operation is being carried out with the highest level of responsibility and determination by Military Region 7, the HCMC High Command, and participating agencies.

Search and excavation operations continue at an accelerated pace.

He explained that the remains have been buried underground since 1968, meaning they have undergone 58 years of natural decomposition. Preservation conditions vary considerably, with remains that were not wrapped in protective coverings having deteriorated extensively, in some cases becoming indistinguishable from the surrounding soil.

Major General Tran Chi Tam oversees the recovery operation at the site.

As a result, recovery teams are painstakingly removing and screening each layer of earth. Where skeletal remains have largely decomposed, surrounding soil containing possible biological traces is also collected for forensic examination.

"Even when the remains have decomposed and merged with the soil, we are committed to recovering every possible trace so they can be analyzed, identified, and eventually reunited with their comrades, hometowns, and families," Major General Tran Chi Tam said.

One set of martyrs' remains is recovered on July 10.

Excavation has now reached the edge of a nearby lake. Search operations at that section have been temporarily suspended while engineers develop technical measures to prevent water from flooding the excavation site. Once protective measures are completed, the search area will be expanded.

Major General Tran Chi Tam stressed that while authorities are working urgently, every stage of the recovery must be conducted with scientific precision to ensure no remains or artifacts are overlooked.

"We are determined to complete the mission as quickly as possible, but also as carefully as necessary to ensure every martyr is recovered and laid to rest with dignity, fulfilling the expectations of their families and the public," he said.

He added that, following instructions from the HCMC Party Secretary, the city will coordinate with specialized agencies to accelerate DNA analysis. Biological samples collected from the recovered remains will be compared with Vietnam's martyrs' DNA database and samples provided by relatives to help establish identities.

The recovered remains are placed in solemn custody at the Martyrs' Memorial Temple in Le Thi Rieng Park.

Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van, Political Commissar of Team K74 under the HCMC High Command, said all officers and soldiers involved in the operation had been instructed to strictly follow professional procedures and maintain exceptional care throughout the excavation process.

He described the repeated discoveries of remains as a powerful source of encouragement for recovery teams, strengthening their determination to continue the search and bring the fallen home for a dignified burial.

Authorities also recovered several personal belongings on July 10, including two gold rings, a pen, and a bottle of medicated oil. Despite decades underground, the items remain relatively well preserved. Officials believe these artifacts, once carried by the soldiers during combat, may provide valuable clues for historical research and the identification process. Immediately after being recovered, the artifacts were documented, cataloged and placed under the care of specialists. Authorities said all evidence is being preserved under strict procedures to retain as much identifying information as possible for future forensic analysis and comparison.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai, Thanh Chieu – Translated by Thuy Doan