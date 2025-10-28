Travel

Timely assistance provided to four foreign tourists stranded by floods in Hue

Police officers from Thuan Hoa Ward in Hue City promptly came to the aid of two French tourists and their tour guide, who had become stranded on Phan Chu Trinh Street, ensuring their safe return to their accommodation on the morning of October 28.

Local authorities timely provide assistance to foreign tourists stranded by floods in Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same morning, police officers from Thuan Hoa Ward provided essential food supplies to two Australian tourists who had suffered broken arms. A day earlier, upon receiving a request for assistance during severe rain and flooding on October 27, the police officers swiftly arrived at Mondial Hotel on Nguyen Hue Street and transported the injured visitors to a local hospital for treatment.

At Hue Hotel, located at 1/142 Nguyen Sinh Cung Street in Hue City, around 50 business travelers and 10 students are temporarily taking shelter. Rising floodwaters, reaching nearly one meter deep, have isolated the area, cut off electricity, and depleted food supplies, prompting the hotel to issue an urgent appeal for assistance from local authorities and rescue forces.

In response, the Logistics Division of the Department of Public Security of Hue City promptly deployed personnel to deliver drinking water, instant noodles, and other essential supplies, helping guests and students maintain basic living conditions while waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

Instant noodles distributed to residents in low-lying flooded areas (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of October 28, the Hue City Civil Defense Command reported that water levels on the Huong and Bo rivers remain above the third alarm threshold, with floodwaters receding slowly. The center of Hue and surrounding low-lying wards and communes continue to be submerged.

According to the Hue City Hydrometeorological Station, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from the morning of October 28 through the morning of October 30. Total rainfall in lowland areas is forecast to range from 150 to 300 millimeters, with some areas exceeding 400 millimeters. In contrast, mountainous regions are expected to receive between 200 and 400 millimeters, and in certain areas, more than 600 millimeters.

In the next 12 hours, water levels on local rivers are expected to recede slowly, with the Huong River remaining very high, above the third alarm level, while the Bo River fluctuates approximately at alarm level 3. In the following 12 to 24 hours, floodwaters are forecast to continue receding gradually, with the Huong River expected to fall to between the second and third alarm levels, and the Bo River remaining above the second alarm level.

Flooding in Hue City on the morning of October 28 (Photo: SGGP)
Flooding in Hue City on the morning of October 28 (Photo: SGGP)
Flooding in Hue City on the morning of October 28 (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Thangg – Translated by Kim Khanh

