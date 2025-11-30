Binh Tay Market welcomes visitors around the clock

On November 29, Binh Tay Market in Binh Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, launched the tour program called “Touching the Past—Binh Tay Market,” offering visitors a chance to explore one of Cho Lon’s most iconic commercial and architectural landmarks.

Visitors tour and learn about Binh Tay on November 29. (Photo : SGGP)

Visitors are introduced to nearly a century of the market’s history and the story of the benevolent merchant whose contributions helped shape its foundation, leaving a lasting imprint on the local Chinese-Vietnamese community. The tour continues with captivating insights into the market’s distinctive fusion of French and Chinese architectural styles, along with folklore, anecdotes, and the everyday stories that have accompanied generations of traders in Cho Lon District.

Alongside its daytime tourism offerings, Cho Lon Night Street will officially open on December 1, spanning four streets surrounding the market and featuring more than 1,500 square meters of dining, shopping, and entertainment space. The night street will operate daily from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The new attraction is expected to become a vibrant highlight of the area, bringing Cho Lon to life around the clock.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh