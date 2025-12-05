Travel

Terminal T2 at Noi Bai Airport begins trial run ahead of official launch

Noi Bai International Airport is currently conducting trial operations of the expanded Terminal T2 before it officially enters service on December 19.

According to the airport authority, after more than 18 months of construction, the Passenger Terminal T2 expansion project has been basically completed and is expected to be inaugurated and put into operation on December 19, increasing its design capacity from 10 million to 15 million passengers per year.

Noi Bai International Airport’s Terminal T2 is currently undergoing trial operations before official launch.

The project was implemented under challenging conditions as the existing terminal was already overloaded. In just the first 11 months of 2025, Noi Bai International Airport handled nearly 13 million passengers. All units made significant efforts to ensure the project was completed on time.

After the expansion, the terminal’s total floor area increases to more than 200,000 square meters, with new additions that include six check-in islands with 144 counters (24 self-service bag-drop), 24 self-check-in kiosks, three security screening zones, 30 boarding gates and eight baggage carousels.

The terminal is also equipped with a comprehensive range of automated equipment, including 3D scanners, body scanners and automated border control gates (Autogate), moving toward a “smart airport” model.

Along with green design features and new passenger amenities, the trial run conducted from December 4 to December 6 showed that the operation chain functions smoothly and is ready for handover and official operation.

>>> Below are some images of the simulated flights conducted during the trial operation of Noi Bai International Airport's Terminal T2.

Passengers queue in front of the boaring gate
Security screening at Noi Bai Airport’s Terminal T2
Passengers complete check-in at self-service kiosks.
Immigration procedures at Noi Bai International Airport’s Terminal T2
By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

