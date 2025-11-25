A variety of Vietnamese culinary festivals set to take place at year-end in HCMC

Year-end cultural and culinary festivals in Ho Chi Minh City are expected to attract thousands to tens of thousands of residents and tourists.

Delicious dishes at the Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival 2025

The first-ever Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival 2025, held by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and several other partners at September 23 Park in Ben Thanh Ward on November 20-23, attracted a large number of locals and visitors.

The festival kicked off with a series of unique culinary experiences, including live demonstrations of hand-pulled rice noodle and Banh tam cake (silkworm-shaped cake) preparation and a photo zone featuring three giant noodle bowls measuring 80 cm in diameter. Before the opening ceremony, organizers set a record for “100 Delicious Dishes from Rice and Noodles,” prepared by professional chefs and culinary artisans.

The collection of 100 dishes spanned the country from north to south, featuring traditional specialties such as Lao Cai sour rice noodle, Cao Bang roasted duck noodle, Hai Phong crab noodle soup, Phu Chiem’s Quang-style noodle soup, and Can Tho fermented fish noodle soup, alongside modern dishes made from rice like pizza and five-colored stir-fried rice noodles.

This record-setting event was highlighted as a celebration of the cultural and culinary value of Vietnamese rice noodles.

The “100 Flavors—Michelin-Starred Chefs” Food Week will be held in Hue City and Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, Nguyen Thi Khanh, said that the event not only offered an immersive experience but also served to promote traditional Vietnamese ingredients, fostering the sustainable development of culinary tourism.

In addition, from November 23 to 30, 2025, the “100 Flavors—Michelin-Starred Chefs” Food Week will be held in Hue City and Ho Chi Minh City as part of the National Tourism Year 2025 activities. The event will feature 13 Michelin-starred chefs from various countries, creating a unique convergence of global culinary excellence with Vietnam’s rich cultural and gastronomic heritage.

The highlight of the event in Hue City will be the “Royal Banquet Night” held on the evening of November 28 at Hue Times Square along the Huong River. The program will recreate the ambiance of the ancient imperial court, featuring traditional royal music performances and a menu crafted by Michelin-starred chefs, celebrating the refined elegance of Hue’s imperial cuisine.

Visitors enjoy Banh Mi at the 2nd Cho Lon Food Story Festival.

Additionally, from December 5 to 7, 2025, the 3rd Cho Lon Food Story Festival, themed “Flavors of the Five Tastes,” will take place at the Cultural and Sports Service Center in An Dong Ward.

The event, organized by the An Dong Ward People’s Committee in coordination with Cho Lon and Cho Quan wards, is part of the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week and will feature around 60 booths showcasing distinctive Vietnamese–Chinese cultural influences. Highlights include a bicycle parade, a “Tea Fragrance – Dim Sum Flavors” talk show, hands-on cooking experiences, live performances, and interactive games.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh