Nha Trang Bay welcomes international cruise ship after renovation

The Italian-flagged international cruise ship Costa Serena arrived at Khanh Hoa Province’s Nha Trang Bay on the afternoon of December 7.

The cruise ship carrying 2,700 international passengers anchored in Nha Trang Bay, and passengers were transferred to the Ana Marina yacht harbour, Bac Nha Trang Ward. The ship is scheduled to depart at 9 p.m. on the same day for Phu My Port, Ho Chi Minh City.

Around 1,300 out of the 2,700 passengers on board registered to go ashore for sightseeing.

International cruise ship Costa Serena anchors in Nha Trang Bay. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

Upon arrival, Tictours International Travel Company organized a variety of engaging experiences, including tours to Long Son Pagoda, Ponagar Tower, Stone Church, Dam Market, walks along Nha Trang beach park, cyclo rides, and tasting local street food.

The Costa Serena is the first cruise ship to enter Nha Trang Bay since the end of September 2024, when Nha Trang Port began renovations.

For over a year, Khanh Hoa Province has been receiving cruise ships at Cam Ranh International Port and providing sightseeing tours to several locations across the province.

The reopening of Ana Marina yacht harbour for international cruise ships offers cruise companies an additional destination option for bringing visitors to Khanh Hoa, alongside Cam Ranh Port.

International tourists enjoy their trip to Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: K.H)

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, from the beginning of 2025 until now, the province has welcomed 24 international cruise ship visits with more than 25,800 passengers going ashore.

By the end of December 2025, an additional seven visits with about 5,000 passengers are expected. This is a positive sign for the recovery and development of cruise tourism in Khanh Hoa Province, contributing to the overall success of the province’s tourism industry.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong