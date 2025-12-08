Emergency declared on Hanoi–HCMC railway line

The Ministry of Construction has declared a natural disaster emergency to address extensive damage to railway infrastructure along the Hanoi–HCMC line following the exceptionally severe floods that swept through the South Central Coast.

Authorities assess railway infrastructure damage in the South Central Coast.

According to the ministry, serious infrastructure damage occurred at sections Km1123+600 to Km1139+100, Km1204+200 to Km1219+742, and Km1337+900 to Km1339+850, passing through Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces.

The damage poses a direct threat to railway operations and to the safety of passengers and equipment. The ministry has authorized the Director of the Vietnam Railway Authority to review and issue emergency construction orders to repair the affected sections.

The Vietnam Railway Authority and Vietnam Railways Corporation are required to promptly assess the extent of the disaster-related structural damage; propose technical solutions for repair and restoration; and advise competent authorities on allocating funding for implementation.

The railway sector has urgently repaired key sections to restore initial train operations.

Earlier, Vietnam Railways reported that the historic flooding in the South Central Coast had disrupted the North–South railway from November 17 to 25, causing widespread damage along the Dieu Tri–Nha Trang section.

The railway sector suspended more than 100 passenger trains (from November 17 to December 10) and 65 freight trains. A total of 39,000 tickets, worth VND24 billion, were refunded to passengers. The sector estimates total losses at approximately VND50 billion.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan