Vietnam expands E-visa access with 41 new checkpoints

The move significantly expands the number of gateways available to foreign nationals using Vietnam’s electronic visa system.

Vietnam adds 41 more international checkpoints allowing entry and exit with e-visas. Lao Cai International Border Gate in the photo

The Government has just issued Resolution No. 389/NQ-CP on supplementing the list of international checkpoints that allow foreign nationals to enter and exit Vietnam using electronic visas.

Specifically, the Government has decided to add 41 more international checkpoints to the list of border gates where foreign nationals may enter and exit with an e-visa.

Among them are 4 international airports including Long Thanh International Airport (to be applied once it is officially put into operation); Gia Binh International Airport (to be applied once it is officially put into operation); Vinh International Airport; and Chu Lai International Airport.

The list of land border checkpoints includes 11 international border gates:

1. Dong Dang International Border Gate (railway) in Lang Son Province;

2. Lao Cai International Border Gate (railway) in Lao Cai Province;

3. Tra Linh International Border Gate in Cao Bang Province;

4. Long Sap International Border Gate in Son La Province;

5. Nam Giang International Border Gate in Da Nang City;

6. Le Thanh International Border Gate in Gia Lai Province;

7. Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province;

8. Thuong Phuoc International Road/River Border Gate in Dong Thap Province;

9. Dinh Ba International Border Gate in Dong Thap Province;

10. Tan Nam International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province;

11. Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Tuyen Quang Province.

Previously, under Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP issued on August 14, 2023, some 42 international checkpoints including 13 airports, 16 land border gates, and 13 seaports allow foreign nationals to enter and exit Vietnam using an e-visa.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan