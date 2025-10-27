Hoi An Ancient Town residents race to escape rising floods

Persistent heavy rain combined with floodwaters flowing downstream from the upper reaches has caused the Hoai River to swell and overflow into Hoi An Ancient Town (Hoi An Ward, Da Nang City), leading to severe flooding across several central streets.

Floodwaters swamp Hoi An Ancient Town.

Since the morning of October 27, rising water levels on the Hoai River have inundated major downtown streets, such as Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Tran Phu, and Le Loi, making travel difficult for both residents and tourists.

Floodwaters inundate Hoi An Ancient Town, forcing residents to travel by boat.

Water levels have risen rapidly, submerging parts of the town under 0.5 to more than 1 meter of water. Local residents have been rushing to elevate their belongings and move goods to upper floors to prevent damage.

Nguyen Thi Mai, a souvenir shop owner on Bach Dang Street, said, “Since the night of October 26, the Hoai River has been rising, flooding several streets in the old town. Many shop owners stayed up all night moving their merchandise to higher ground to avoid losses.”

Hoi An Ward authorities mobilized forces to help residents relocate valuables and ensure safety for both land and waterway traffic on the morning of October 27.

In low-lying and deeply flooded areas, functional forces have cordoned off danger zones and restricted access to residents and visitors. The Hoi An Ward People’s Committee also advised people to limit travel through heavily flooded streets to ensure safety.

An Hoi Bridge is submerged by floodwaters.

Streets along the Hoai River are submerged under nearly 1.5 meters of water.

Accommodation facilities urgently evacuate tourists to safe areas.

Residents use boats to navigate deeply flooded streets.

Residents hastily pack up their belongings to escape rising floods.

Many shops and businesses are forced to close as floodwaters rise.

Authorities assist in evacuating people and property to safe areas.

Floodwaters sweep into homes, disrupting daily life and tourism activities.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Thuy Doan