Hoi An Ancient Town residents race to escape rising floods

Since the morning of October 27, rising water levels on the Hoai River have inundated major downtown streets, such as Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Tran Phu, and Le Loi, making travel difficult for both residents and tourists.
Water levels have risen rapidly, submerging parts of the town under 0.5 to more than 1 meter of water. Local residents have been rushing to elevate their belongings and move goods to upper floors to prevent damage.
Nguyen Thi Mai, a souvenir shop owner on Bach Dang Street, said, “Since the night of October 26, the Hoai River has been rising, flooding several streets in the old town. Many shop owners stayed up all night moving their merchandise to higher ground to avoid losses.”
Hoi An Ward authorities mobilized forces to help residents relocate valuables and ensure safety for both land and waterway traffic on the morning of October 27.
In low-lying and deeply flooded areas, functional forces have cordoned off danger zones and restricted access to residents and visitors. The Hoi An Ward People’s Committee also advised people to limit travel through heavily flooded streets to ensure safety.