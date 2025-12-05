Travel

Nearly 3,000 international cruise passengers arrive in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

On December 4, the luxury cruise ship Celebrity Solstice, operated by Celebrity Cruises and sailing under the Maltese flag, arrived at Thi Vai Port in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, carrying nearly 3,000 international passengers.

img-4237-2518-7226.jpg
HCMC welcomes luxury cruise liner with nearly 3,000 international visitors on December 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The visitors were set to explore major attractions in Ho Chi Minh City and in Dong Thap Province.

According to Saigontourist Group, the tour operator handling the passenger excursions, 75 percent of the 1,400 passengers who disembarked chose to visit destinations in Ho Chi Minh City. Popular tour options included a cultural river experience in My Tho, Dong Thap Province, visits to traditional craft villages, and excursions to historical sites such as the Cu Chi Tunnels. Other favored stops included Bach Dinh and Bai Truoc in Vung Tau Ward, as well as destinations in Ba Ria Ward in Ho Chi Minh City.

A Saigontourist representative said that Celebrity Solstice is sailing an itinerary that departed from Singapore, transiting through Thailand before calling at Vietnam, and will conclude in Hong Kong (China). According to the schedule, the vessel departed Thi Vai Port at 8 p.m. on the same day for Chan May Port. Before leaving Vietnam, the cruise ship will also visit Ha Long Bay.

By Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

international cruise passengers Celebrity Solstice Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn