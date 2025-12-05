Nearly 3,000 international cruise passengers arrive in Ho Chi Minh City

On December 4, the luxury cruise ship Celebrity Solstice, operated by Celebrity Cruises and sailing under the Maltese flag, arrived at Thi Vai Port in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, carrying nearly 3,000 international passengers.

HCMC welcomes luxury cruise liner with nearly 3,000 international visitors on December 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The visitors were set to explore major attractions in Ho Chi Minh City and in Dong Thap Province.

According to Saigontourist Group, the tour operator handling the passenger excursions, 75 percent of the 1,400 passengers who disembarked chose to visit destinations in Ho Chi Minh City. Popular tour options included a cultural river experience in My Tho, Dong Thap Province, visits to traditional craft villages, and excursions to historical sites such as the Cu Chi Tunnels. Other favored stops included Bach Dinh and Bai Truoc in Vung Tau Ward, as well as destinations in Ba Ria Ward in Ho Chi Minh City.

A Saigontourist representative said that Celebrity Solstice is sailing an itinerary that departed from Singapore, transiting through Thailand before calling at Vietnam, and will conclude in Hong Kong (China). According to the schedule, the vessel departed Thi Vai Port at 8 p.m. on the same day for Chan May Port. Before leaving Vietnam, the cruise ship will also visit Ha Long Bay.

By Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh