Ba Den Mountain hiking activities to resume starting December 12

After more than two months of suspension due to weather conditions, hiking and outdoor activities at the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area will resume on December 12.

However, visitors will only be permitted to start their ascent between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day and must register their information at the security checkpoint at the foot of the mountain.

On December 11, the management board of the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area announced that hiking and outdoor activities in the Ba Mountain Cultural and Historical Forest will resume on December 12, meeting the public’s demand for physical exercise and outdoor tourism.

Visitors can once again experience the Cot Dien hiking trail, the well-known route leading from the foot of the mountain to the summit of Ba Den Mountain. Hikers are allowed to begin their ascent between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. daily.

However, the management board cautioned that dismantling and removal of the electrical cable system along the Cot Dien trail is still underway. As a result, groups and individual hikers are advised to be well-prepared in terms of physical condition and equipment and to strictly follow all safety instructions to ensure a safe ascent.

In addition, hikers are prohibited from bringing explosives or hazardous chemicals or leaving litter in the forest environment. Any actions that damage forest resources, including cutting trees or collecting natural materials within the protected area, will be subject to penalties. The management board will coordinate with relevant agencies to conduct regular inspections and enforcement, firmly addressing violations to maintain a safe, clean, and civilized tourism environment.

Beginning October 1, hiking and outdoor activities at Ba Den Mountain were suspended due to storms and adverse weather conditions, which created a high risk of landslides, falling rocks, and slippery paths that could endanger visitors.

Ba Den Mountain, standing 986 meters tall and known as the “roof of the Southern region,” is the most popular tourism destination in Tay Ninh Province thanks to its prominent attractions and facilities. In 2025 alone, the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area continued to solidify its role as the province’s flagship destination, contributing significantly to Tay Ninh’s tourism results with more than 7.1 million visitors and revenues exceeding VND4.4 trillion (US$166 million).

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh