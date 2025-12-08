Tourism sector ramps up for Christmas, New Year peak season

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), domestic travellers in the first 10 months reached an estimated 125 million, while international arrivals hit 17.2 million.

Vietnam’s tourism sector is accelerating into the year-end peak season with strong momentum after 11 months of solid growth.

From digital technologies and cultural experiences to large-scale festive promotions, both localities and businesses have rolled out new products to capture rising demand.

The final months of the year are traditionally the most anticipated for the tourism industry. Expectations are even higher this year as the market shows clear signs of recovery in both domestic and international segments.

People enjoy the Christmas atmosphere in Da Lat. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

This upward trend has been reflected in revenue, with travel firms earning about VND77.4 trillion (nearly US$3 billion) in the period, and accommodation and dining services bringing in over VND695 trillion. These positive indicators have boosted business confidence and strengthened the prospect of meeting – or even surpassing – the annual targets as Christmas, New Year and the pre-lunar New Year (Tet) travel wave is approaching.

Seizing this opportunity, many localities have refreshed their tourism products, adopted new technologies and launched eye-catching programmes aimed especially at young travellers. Digital experiences have emerged as a highlight, with VR, AR and QR-based applications increasingly incorporated into heritage tours, making cultural stories more lively and accessible.

One standout example is the “Legendary Truong Son Trail – Command Bunker” VR tour in Quang Tri, which vividly recreates the rugged terrain of Highway 20 – Quyet Thang and the intense atmosphere faced by wartime drivers. Industry insiders said that digitalisation helps increase product appeal, particularly among younger visitors who prefer to “try before booking.” When stories are presented through imagery and sound, conversion rates from “interest” to “purchase” rise significantly.

Across provinces such as Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien and Thai Nguyen, immersive tourism is becoming a new trend, gradually replacing traditional sightseeing. Travellers can join daily activities of local communities, don ethnic costumes, cook local dishes in Ta Van, pick and roast tea in Thai Nguyen, weave brocade in Bac Ha, or take part in evening cultural performances in the Central Highlands. These activities not only enhance tour value but also extend visitor stays.

Tour operators are also entering the peak season with an array of promotions. Voucher systems, e-vouchers, and flight-and-resort combo packages have been launched early to stimulate demand.

Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours, said searches for tours and hotel rooms surged in November and December, creating favourable conditions for boosting sales.

For international markets, Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of BestPrice, noted strong growth prospects from Australia, the US, Europe and Northeast Asia, with arrivals expected to rise steadily from November 2025 through the first quarter of 2026. Domestic tourism remains stable thanks to year-end holidays.

Festive destinations

Backed by 10 months of strong performance and early preparation, Vietnam is entering the festive season with abundant opportunities. New products ranging from tech-enhanced tours to cultural and resort-based experiences are expanding revenue potential and reinforcing confidence in meeting this year's targets.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh, the sector must intensify digital communication in key markets and enhance famtrip programmes to ensure new products reach the right international partners.

Demand for Christmas travel is rising sharply. Da Lat is once again nearing full capacity, with early morning mist over Xuan Huong Lake and Christmas lights along its iconic slopes drawing crowds. Many visitors are shifting to quieter areas such as Trai Mat and Xuan Truong as central districts fill up.

Ho Chi Minh City, meanwhile, embraces its signature festive vibrancy. Streets such as Dong Khoi, Le Loi and Nguyen Hue glow with lights, artificial snow displays and giant Christmas trees. Landmarks including Notre Dame Cathedral and Diamond Plaza are packed with visitors who come to take photos. During New Year’s Eve, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street becomes the city’s focal point, with tens of thousands awaiting the midnight fireworks.

Phu Quoc offers a contrasting “tropical Christmas,” featuring golden sunshine, calm seas and beachside festive parties. December marks the island’s most pleasant weather, ideal for families and travellers escaping the winter chill. Seashell-themed Christmas trees, European-style night markets and seaside feasts create a unique holiday ambience.

If ongoing stimulus programs continue to be optimised, this year’s festive season could deliver a significant boost, helping the industry complete its goals this year and paving the way for a new growth cycle in 2026.

