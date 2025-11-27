In the first 11 months of 2025, Phu Quoc Special Zone welcomed nearly 1.6 million international visitors, an 80.9 percent increase year-on-year and 35.1 percent above the annual target.

International visitors to Phu Quoc increased sharply. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Tourism of An Giang Province, total tourism revenue reached nearly VND39 trillion (US$1.48 billion), up 99.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

Officials from the Department of Tourism of An Giang Province added that international air routes to Phu Quoc have resumed this year, notably charter flights from Russia. This has not only boosted the number of foreign arrivals to the island but also helped promote Vietnam’s tourism, creating momentum for the province’s trade and tourism promotion efforts.

Phu Quoc now welcomes international visitors from 150 countries and territories. In addition to travelers from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), South Asia, and traditional markets such as South Korea, China, and Japan, the island has also seen a notable rise in arrivals from Muslim-majority countries.

According to Chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, 2025 can be considered a breakthrough year for Phu Quoc’s international tourism. Alongside its diverse natural ecosystem, the island’s warm, sunny climate makes it an ideal winter escape for visitors from Russia, South Korea, and Eastern Europe.

He added that continuous upgrades to Phu Quoc’s infrastructure, transportation networks, and tourism offerings have elevated both the quality and scale of services available. In particular, facilities being developed in preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2027 (APEC 2027) are expected to become new highlights, further enhancing the island’s appeal to international travelers.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh