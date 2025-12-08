Vietnam named World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2025

The repeated recognition over the years affirms the lasting, timeless allure of Vietnam’s renowned destinations. It also reflects the continuous efforts of localities to preserve resources, diversify tourism products and improve service quality.

The growing global acclaim contributes to shaping a diverse, distinctive and highly competitive network of destinations, helping Vietnam continue to shine at prestigious international tourism awards.

Buckwheat flower season on the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has once again been honoured as the World’s Leading Heritage Destination by the World Travel Awards (WTA), marking its sixth recognition after wins in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The award, which was announced at the WTA Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2025 held in Bahrain on December 6, recognises Vietnam’s sustained efforts in preserving and promoting its heritage in parallel with advancing sustainable tourism. The harmony between natural landscapes, cultural depth and community identity has created a distinctive appeal, making Vietnam a favoured experiential destination for international travellers. It also serves as an incentive for localities to continue investing in infrastructure and improving service quality, contributing to reaffirming the brand “Vietnam – Timeless Charm” on the global tourism map.

Beyond national-level recognition, many local destinations in Vietnam were also honoured in this year’s global top categories. Notably, Dong Van Karst Plateau in Tuyen Quang province won the title of World's Leading Regional Cultural Destination for the first time, highlighting the unique value of the UNESCO Global Geopark and the cultural identity of highland communities.

Moc Chau Plateau in Son La province was listed as a World’s Leading Natural Destination for the third time. With its mild climate and pristine scenery, Moc Chau continues to demonstrate its enduring appeal.

With its mist-shrouded beauty and distinctive French colonial architecture, Tam Dao in Phu Tho province was voted the World’s Leading Town Destination for the fourth time. Bai Kem beach in Phu Quoc was recognised as the World’s Leading Regional Beach.

Many Vietnamese travel, aviation and tourism service enterprises were also honoured in the world’s top categories, underscoring the sector’s comprehensive development and the strong potential for Vietnam’s tourism industry to make even greater breakthroughs in the coming years.

Vietnam currently boasts nine world natural and cultural heritage sites, 15 intangible cultural heritage elements, and 10 documentary heritage items, along with national relics and cultural heritage sites. This provides a vital foundation for Vietnam to remain one of Asia’s leading countries in terms of heritage richness.

VNA