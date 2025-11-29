Da Lat airport to close for six months next year for repairs, upgrades

The repair project is part of the revised planning for the Lien Khuong Airport for the 2021–2030 period with a vision to 2050, in bid to meet the travel demands to the popular highlands city known for its distinctive cool climate.

The Lien Khuong International Airport in Da Lat is planned to be temporarily closed from March 4 next year until September 1 to repair the runway and taxiway, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

The repair project is part of the revised planning for the Lien Khuong Airport for the 2021–2030 period with a vision to 2050, in bid to meet the travel demands to the popular highlands city known for its distinctive cool climate.

Major tasks include repairing the degraded existing runway, upgrading taxiways, improving drainage systems, technical infrastructure and aviation safety equipment, as well as building foundations for specialised equipment.

A view of the Lien Khuong International Airport in Da Lat city (Photo: VGP)

At the same time, ACV plans to invest about VND3.7 trillion (US$140.3 million) to build a new passenger terminal and other synchronised facilities, targeting a capacity of over five million per year after 2030.

ACV representatives said the upgrade is urgent due to the runway, taxiway, drainage system and lighting showing signs of deterioration after continuous operation.

It has basically completed construction design documents and bidding documents for supervision and construction, expecting to finalise contractors by next month to meet the planned closure schedule.

Lam Dong provincial leaders requested ACV focus resources to finish the project before August 25 next year, to open the airport by September 1 next year, coinciding with the National Day on September 2.

The province also asked ACV to clarify closure and reopening dates soon to plan important activities accordingly.

For tourists coming from the north and central regions, nearby airports such as Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa) and Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak) are alternative options.

Cam Ranh Airport is about 160km from Da Lat with about 15 daily flights from Hanoi. From Cam Ranh, tourists can take a three- or four-hour coach to Da Lat.

Buon Ma Thuot Airport, about 200km from Da Lat, is also suitable for northern tourists, with options for rental cars or coaches.

Tourists preferring a slower travel pace may choose train routes to Nha Trang and then road transport to Da Lat for scenic views along the way.

From the south, the common transport option is a 300km coach route from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Lat, taking 6–8 hours.

The Lien Khuong Airport is about 30km from Da Lat city center, built in 1933 and recognised as the first international airport in the Central Highlands in June last year.

The plan by 2030 is to reach level 4E, with a capacity of five million passengers annually, adding a new international passenger terminal building (T2), aiming to become a key gateway connecting the Central Highlands with economic and tourism centres domestically and internationally.

Vietnamplus