Vietnam welcomes over 19 million international visitors in first 11 months

SGGP

Vietnam’s tourism sector continues its impressive recovery, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and reaffirming its global appeal.

Foreign visitors in Vietnam

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the country welcomed more than 19.1 million international visitors in the first 11 months of 2025, a 20.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year and exceeding the 18 million mark of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most key markets registered robust growth. Mainland China continued its position as the largest source market, contributing nearly 4.8 million arrivals. This was followed by the Republic of Korea (South Korea) with over 3.9 million, Taiwan (China) with 1.1 million, and the United States with 766,000 visitors.

Distant markets also saw remarkable increases, notably Russia (up 190.9 percent), Poland (up 41.7 percent), and Switzerland (up 17.1 percent). Within Southeast Asia, growth remained robust, led by the Philippines (84 percent), Cambodia (48.5 percent), and Laos (30.5 percent).

According to the General Statistics Office, revenue from accommodation and food services reached an estimated VND767.8 trillion (approximately US$30.5 billion) during the period, a 14.6 percent rise. Major cities recorded the highest growth rates such as Ho Chi Minh City (up 17.3 percent), Da Nang (15.8 percent), and Hanoi (13.4 percent).

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

foreign visitors revenue from accommodation service food services Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Covid-19 pandemic

