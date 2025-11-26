HCMC temporarily suspends sightseeing tours to areas with strong winds at sea

In response to strong winds at sea, Ho Chi Minh City implements itinerary modifications or temporary suspensions for affected sightseeing tours to ensure public safety.

On the evening of November 25, coastal localities of Ho Chi Minh City promptly implemented proactive measures to cope with typhoon Koto - the country’s storm No. 15.

Following the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment’s official dispatch No. 13022/SNNMT-CCTL, by late November 25, most coastal areas such as Long Hai, Long Dien, Binh Chau, Ho Tram, Vung Tau, and Con Dao Special Zone had arranged plans to secure fishing vessels, guide residents in reinforcing houses, and require accommodation facilities, tourism businesses, and oil and gas enterprises to actively prepare for the storm.

Vung Tau Ward urgently deployed storm response solutions. Border guards in Ben Da, in coordination with the ward People’s Committee and the Civil Defense Command, continuously informed vessels at sea about strong winds and high waves, advising them to adjust fishing activities accordingly. Authorities monitored and counted vessels in affected areas, while assisting with mooring and securing boats at Ben Da and nearby anchorages to ensure safety and prevent collisions or broken ropes.

Tourism and hospitality businesses in Vung Tau were instructed to review, adjust, or suspend tours to areas with strong winds at sea. Plans for evacuation and safe shelters for visitors were prepared, with staff on duty around the clock and communication systems maintained to guide tourists in emergencies.

In Con Dao, local authorities directed functional units to ensure safety for people and vessels operating at sea. Measures included monitoring, guiding, and securing fishing boats and tourist vessels, urging them to leave dangerous zones or move to safe shelters.

These communes had earlier implemented flood and storm prevention plans. More than 200 safe shelters were identified in schools, hotels, and religious facilities for residents in case of flooding or storms. Dozens of anchorages were also arranged for boats and ships.

Facing the forecast risks of typhoon Koto, oil and gas companies immediately activated emergency response procedures, preparing safety measures for personnel and assets. Workers at offshore facilities in dangerous zones were urgently evacuated.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan