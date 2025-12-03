Seven Seas Explorer brings 700 international tourists to Khanh Hoa

The international cruise ship Seven Seas Explorer today arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province carrying 700 foreign visitors.

After disembarking at Khanh Hoa Province’s Cam Ranh International Port, tourists will tour key attractions including Thap Ba Ponagar, Nha Trang Railway Station, Cho Dam, Cho Tan Xuong in Dien Khanh Commune, Nui Chua National Park, Tu Van Pagoda, garlic and onion farms, vineyards, and Hoa Tan Pagoda.

Since the beginning of 2025, Khanh Hoa Province has welcomed 23 international cruise ships with more than 24,808 passengers ashore for sightseeing tours.



According to schedules registered by cruise operators, by December 2025 the province is expected to receive another eight ships with around 6,000 visitors which is a positive signal for the recovery and growth of local cruise tourism.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan