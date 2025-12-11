Direct flights from India to Phu Quoc officially launched

The first direct flight from New Delhi to Phu Quoc marks a new milestone in attracting Indian tourists to Vietnam’s premier island destination.

Indian tourists come to Vietnam at Phu Quoc Airport on a direct flight yesterday

At 2 a.m. on December 10, the first direct flight from New Delhi (India) carrying 180 Indian passengers landed at Phu Quoc Airport in An Giang Province, kicking off their journey of discovery and relaxation on the island.

This flight is part of a series of eight round-trip direct flights between New Delhi and Phu Quoc, operated over one month through a collaboration among Vietravel, Indian online travel platform MakeMyTrip, and Air India.

It is expected that around 1,400 Indian visitors will come to Phu Quoc this time

Each Air India flight is expected to serve about 160 passengers, bringing a total of approximately 1,400 Indian tourists to Phu Quoc during the month-long operation.

The launch of these flights is regarded as an important step in boosting the Indian tourist market which is one of the fastest-growing and most promising visitor segments for Vietnam’s tourism industry.

The Indian market is currently one of the key pillars in Vietravel's international development strategy. The series of direct flights in collaboration with MakeMyTrip not only facilitates convenient travel for tourists but also reinforces Phu Quoc's status as a premier beach and island destination in the region, making it a more attractive spot on the international tourism map, Deputy Director of the Foreign Market Division at Vietravel Ngo Minh Quan said.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan