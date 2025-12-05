Travel

HCMC, Hanoi, Phu Quoc lead travel searches for 2026 New Year holiday

According to the latest data from the online booking platform Booking.com, domestic travel remains the primary trend for Vietnamese travelers during the year-end holiday season and the 2026 New Year break.

Ho Chi Minh City ranks among the top 10 searched destinations for the New Year holiday.

Specifically, 69 percent of Vietnamese travelers plan to stay within the country, with 42 percent preferring to return to familiar destinations and 37 percent opting for nearby, easily accessible locations. The fact that the 2026 New Year holiday falls on a weekend is driving higher travel demand, as 83 percent of travelers indicated they want to make the most of the short break for leisure trips.

Search data from November 1–10 to November 15 shows that Phu Quoc leads the list of most-searched domestic destinations, with an 86 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Following closely are Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi, buoyed by vibrant cultural and entertainment activities during the New Year season.

Coastal destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, and Mui Ne remain popular due to favorable weather and diverse resort options, while Hoi An and Sa Pa attract travelers seeking local cultural experiences and the festive year-end atmosphere.

Phu Quoc emerges as a top choice for short getaways.

The top 10 domestic destinations most searched by Vietnamese travelers for this period are Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Mui Ne, Hoi An, and Sa Pa.

Alongside domestic travel, short international trips are also on the rise, with Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul emerging as the most-searched destinations.

Mr. Branavan Aruljothi, Country Manager of Booking.com Vietnam, noted that Vietnamese travelers are seeking a blend of familiarity, convenience, and fresh festive experiences during the year-end holidays.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

