Tet 2026 travel heats up as demand surges for cultural and holiday tours

With the Lunar New Year approaching, the local tourism market is buzzing as travel companies race to meet rising demand for festive journeys both at home and abroad.

Visitors at Pho Museum which has been recently introduced at Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Thanh Ward

As Tet (the Lunar New Year) draws near, domestic and outbound tours are seeing a sharp increase in bookings. Travel companies are accelerating preparations by developing new products, arranging transport, and training staff to meet the growing appetite for spring travel and cultural experiences among both Vietnamese and international visitors.

Since the beginning of 2026, tour operators have reported a surge in Tet bookings compared with last year, with travelers showing greater interest in cultural and local lifestyle experiences rather than purely leisure trips. Emily Rose Thompson, a tourist from New Zealand, expressed her excitement about returning to Vietnam for the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic. This visit, she explained, is dedicated to experiencing the traditional New Year. “I want to feel the Tet atmosphere, visit local markets, share family meals, and see how Vietnamese people welcome the new year,” she said during a sightseeing program in Ho Chi Minh City.

Catching the trend of international tourists seeking authentic Tet experiences, travel firms have prepared early. In early February, Vietluxtour will welcome an international group to Dong Thap Province, where visitors can take part in rural cultural activities such as traditional markets, spring feasts, and community gatherings. According to Tran Thi Bao Thu, Marketing and Communications Director at Vietluxtour, despite tighter spending in some sectors, travel budgets during Tet, especially for premium leisure and cultural experiences, are on the rise.

On Saigontourist’s website, the program Tet voi nguoi Sai Gon - Tay an Tet ta (Tet with Saigonese – Foreigners celebrate Vietnamese New Year) has also drawn significant interest. Running from the first to the fourth day of Tet, the tour immerses visitors in the festive atmosphere of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, with highlights including city tours, visits to the Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival, stops at Viet Nam Quoc Tu Pagoda for traditional New Year blessings, and home visits to experience family Tet meals.

Meanwhile, tours to Da Lat, Dien Bien, and Son La are also seeing increased bookings. Many itineraries are fully booked well in advance, even though Vietnamese travelers often reserve close to departure dates. Hoang My Anh, a traveler from Ho Chi Minh City, said she and her friends from Canada recently joined a northern spring flower tour. “The cool weather, stunning scenery, and ethnic festivals left a deep impression on us,” she shared.

Alongside the tourism boom, the aviation sector has entered its peak season. Airfares for flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City have climbed sharply, particularly to destinations in the Central region, the Northern region, and the Central Highlands region. On the Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang route, tickets for flights departing in the 12th lunar month are listed from VND1.84 million to more than VND2.5 million one-way, a level significantly higher than usual.

Shorter routes, such as Ho Chi Minh City–Buon Ma Thuot, have also seen increases of VND400,000–500,000, averaging around VND1.8 million–VND1.9 million per ticket. Economy fares to Hanoi now hover around VND3.7 million one-way. From around the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month, only business-class tickets remain on some routes; for instance, flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Buon Ma Thuot (from the 25th day of the 12th lunar month) cost between VND3.73 million and VND4.92 million, while Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi fares range from VND3.6 million to 5.3 million. As ticket prices soar, some families are opting to return home earlier to cut travel costs.

To meet surging demand, airlines are expanding capacity. Vietnam Airlines has added nearly 300 flights, offering more than 60,000 seats from the 22nd day of the 12th lunar month to 15th day of the first lunar month, focusing on major routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, major provinces, the Central Highlands region, and Phu Quoc Special Zone. Vietjet has also opened sales for about 390,000 additional seats or equivalent to nearly 1,800 extra flights, which concentrate on high-demand routes before and after the Tet holiday.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan