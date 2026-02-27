Free metro, bus services proposed for passengers on election day, March 15

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed to support the fare for passengers using Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) and buses on election day.

On the afternoon of February 26, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An said that the department had proposed that the municipal People’s Committee assign Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) to take lead and coordinate with Hoa Sen (Lotus) Advertising and Trading Joint Stock Company to roll out the fare subsidy program for passengers using Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) and buses on March 15 election day.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction also requested Hoa Sen Company to closely coordinate with HCMC Urban Railway Management Board, Urban Railway Company No. 1, the Public Transport Management Center and relevant units to ensure compliance with regulations, program effectiveness, and the safe and stable operation of the metro system.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Previously, following directives from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee under Official Dispatches No. 3889/UBND-DT dated May 30, 2025 and No. 905/UBND-DT dated August 7, 2025 regarding cooperation between HURC1 and Hoa Sen Company, Hoa Sen sponsored free Metro Line 1 tickets for residents during the holidays of April 30, May 1, September 2, 2025, as well as New Year’s Day and Lunar New Year 2026 holiday.

The municipal Department of Construction noted that the program has had positive social significance, contributing to improved transport efficiency, with passenger numbers increasing by approximately 17 percent year-on-year. It has also provided a more accessible and friendly experience, encouraging residents to use public transportation.

Continuing the initiative, the department received Official Letter No. 018/CV/HS/2026 dated February 6, 2026, from Hoa Sen Company proposing financial support to offer free travel on Metro Line 1 and buses on election day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, on March 15. The program is expected to include advertising and political promotional displays at stations and on 17 Metro Line 1 trains, aiming at fostering public transport use, reducing reliance on private vehicles, and promoting green transportation development.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong