Tourism booms nationwide during Tet holiday

During the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (February 14–22), tourist destinations and attractions across the country were bustling with Tet holidaymakers.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 4.32 million visitors

During the Tet holiday, destinations and tourist sites in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed approximately 4.32 million visitors, up 35 percent compared to last year. International arrivals reached about 170,000. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND12.15 trillion (US$467 million), a 42.9 percent year-on-year increase.

Crowds of residents celebrate the Lunar New Year of 2026 at Nguyen Hue Flower Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the domestic market accounted for the largest share. Travelers favored well-developed resort destinations with beautiful landscapes and convenient connections. Routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet and Da Lat continued to lead, particularly among multi-generational families on three- to five-day trips.

Conversely, tourism within Ho Chi Minh City stood out with the urban travel trend with entertainment, sightseeing and Tet experiences.

Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Ben Thanh Market, Takashimaya Vietnam, and Vincom Dong Khoi attracted large crowds for shopping, dining and events. Cultural and historical sites including the Reunification Palace, War Remnants Museum and Cu Chi Tunnels maintained stable visitor numbers, especially international tourists.

The inbound market grew strongly in the urban sightseeing and cultural-culinary experience segments, particularly short one- to two-day tours. Visitors mainly came from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and Australia, favoring products combined with shopping and event experiences. Travel companies responded by promoting flexible and personalized packages. Saigontourist offered numerous domestic tours for the holiday, focusing on popular destinations.

Short local tours highlighting Lunar New Year experiences in the city were also introduced. Meanwhile, Vietravel launched more than 180 domestic tours for Tet 2026, notably Ho Chi Minh City double-decker bus city tours and river cruises.

Large numbers of international visitors arrive in Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year of 2026. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

Northern localities enjoy strong tourism growth during Tet

In the capital city of Hanoi, this year’s Lunar New Year holiday was highlighted by the “Tet for the People” initiative. The city waived admission fees at 17 major attractions and historical sites and offered free rides on 128 bus routes and two urban railway lines throughout the nine-day break, making it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy spring excursions.

The capital welcomed around 1.34 million visitors, a 36.3 percent increase year-on-year, generating nearly VND4.9 trillion (US$188 million) in tourism revenue, up 40.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Quang Ninh experienced a vibrant holiday season, receiving more than 1.1 million visitors, up 16 percent compared to the same period last year. Tourism revenue was estimated at nearly VND3.2 trillion (US$123 million). Popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay and Quang Ninh Museum continued to attract large numbers of tourists.

On February 22 (the sixth day of the first lunar month), the Huong Tich Pagoda National Historical and Cultural Relic Site officially launched its annual festival. Since the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, the site has welcomed approximately 35,000 visitors.

The festival will run through April 2026 and is projected to draw around 500,000 visitors during the entire season.

Tourism revenues soar across Central and Southern destinations

Spring tourism was vibrant in Da Nang. Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park attracted large crowds with its 2026 God of Wealth Festival, while Hai Van Gate, the national relic site welcomed thousands daily. In Hoi An, traditional performances such as Bai Choi folk singing and classical opera drew significant audiences.

From February 14 to February 22, Da Nang welcomed an estimated 1.1 million visitors, up 27 percent, including more than 510,000 international visitors, up 32 percent and about 590,000 domestic visitors, up 23 percent. Tourism revenue reached over VND3.96 trillion (US$152 million), up 34 percent. Average hotel occupancy citywide was 65–70 percent, while four- and five-star hotels achieved around 85 percent.

According to the Department of Tourism, Hue received around 500,000 visitors, up 231 percent, including 238,200 international visitors and 261,800 domestic visitors. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND1.05 trillion (US$40.3 million), up 322 percent, with average room occupancy reaching 72 percent. Numerous festivals and tourism activities were organized during the holiday.

In the Mekong Delta, An Giang welcomed over 1.7 million visitors, up 37.3 percent, including nearly 99,000 international visitors, up 28.6 percent, generating more than VND2.622 trillion (US$100 million), up 39 percent.

Meanwhile, Phu Quoc welcomed an estimated 365,818 visitors, up 29.9 percent, including 92,994 international arrivals, up 24.3 percent. Notably, on the second day of the Tet holiday, Phu Quoc set a historic record by handling 93 flights with 47 domestic and 46 international, carrying nearly 17,000 passengers, one of the highest daily passenger volumes ever recorded.

In Ca Mau, more than 407,300 visitors arrived during the holiday, up over 19 percent. Popular attractions included Dat Mui Tourist Area, Huong Tram Ecotourism Site, Hung Vuong Square and Phan Ngoc Hien Square.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong