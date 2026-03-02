Vietnam ensures flight safety amid tensions in Middle East

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam urged airlines and airports to take urgent measures to ensure flight safety amid escalating Middle East tensions.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam requested on March 1 that airlines, air traffic management units and airport operators urgently implement measures to ensure the safety of civil aviation operations amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the conflict situation in the Middle East has become increasingly complex due to military activities involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Several countries in the region, including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, have fully or partially closed their airspace to safeguard national security.

Major airports, such as Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Hamad International Airport, have also suspended or restricted flight operations in line with airspace closure orders, thereby increasing safety risks for civil aviation activities.

That has significantly disrupted international flight networks. Many airlines have had to cancel or adjust their schedules, particularly flights to and from the Middle East and Europe–Asia routes that frequently pass through affected areas.

To ensure absolute aviation safety, maintain smooth transport operations and minimize risks for passengers, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has instructed Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to proactively develop appropriate flight operation plans and promptly provide accurate information to airlines to support safe operations management.

Vietnamese and foreign airlines operating affected routes are required to closely monitor and update the conflict situation, especially in areas at risk of airspace closure, and to keep up with safety warnings and notices from international aviation organizations such as the International Air Transport Association, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to make appropriate operational decisions.

Airlines are required to proactively assess risks, adjust flight plans, select safe alternative routes and avoid conflict zones or high-risk airspace.

At the same time, operators must promptly inform passengers of any schedule changes, fully fulfill their support obligations in accordance with the law and closely coordinate with regulatory authorities during implementation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has also requested airport operators to strengthen coordination in ground services, ensure operational security and safety, and proactively prepare plans to support passengers affected by flight adjustments or cancellations.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by HuyenHuong