Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight routes to Europe

On March 3, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced adjustments to the routing and operational plans of its flights between Vietnam and Europe to avoid airspace affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Vietnam Airlines, all flights operating on the Vietnam–Europe routes are being conducted along alternative paths that steer clear of areas impacted by hostilities, thereby ensuring the highest level of safety for passengers and crew members.

The national flag carrier stated that it is closely monitoring developments and maintaining close coordination with relevant authorities. At the same time, it has prepared flexible operational scenarios to sustain stable and uninterrupted services across its network.

Vietnam Airlines also noted that the revised flight paths may result in longer flight durations and could have knock-on effects on the overall flight schedule. Nevertheless, the airline reaffirmed that safety remains the foremost priority in all operational decisions.

Passengers traveling to and from Europe are advised to regularly update flight information via the airline’s official website and communication channels in order to proactively arrange their itineraries.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh