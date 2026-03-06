Nearly 4.7 million int'l visitors arrive in Vietnam in first two months of 2026

Vietnam welcomed more than 2.2 million international visitors in February 2026, marking a decline of 9.2 percent compared to the previous month but an increase of 17.7 percent year-on-year.

According to data released by the General Statistics Office, the total number of international arrivals to Vietnam in the first two months of 2026 reached nearly 4.7 million, up 18.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Of the total, more than 3.8 million visitors arrived by air, accounting for 81.8 percent of the total and rising 12.8 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, 741,200 visitors entered the country by land, representing 15.8 percent of the total and recording a sharp increase of 58.6 percent. Arrivals by sea reached 109,500, accounting for 2.4 percent, up 10.2 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Alongside the growth in visitor numbers, tourism and travel service revenue in the first two months of 2026 was estimated at approximately VND15 trillion (US$572 million), accounting for 1.2 percent of the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue, up 12.2 percent year-on-year. This growth was driven by the strong rebound of domestic tourism as well as the rising number of international arrivals to Vietnam in the early months of the year.

Several localities recorded notable increases in tourism revenue compared to the same period last year, including Ca Mau (up 23.2 percent), Quang Ninh (up 21.3 percent), Da Nang (up 15.9 percent), Ho Chi Minh City (up 12.1 percent), and Hanoi (up 7.3 percent).

According to assessments, more open visa policies, along with renewed tourism promotion and marketing activities, diversification of tourism products, and improvements in service quality, have contributed to attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Vietnam. The positive signals recorded in the first two months indicate that Vietnam’s tourism sector continues to maintain its recovery momentum and growth trajectory in 2026.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh