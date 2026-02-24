Passenger traffic through Tan Son Nhat Airport remains high after Tet

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City maintained heavy traffic in the post-Tet 2026 peak period.

On February 24, Tan Son Nhat International Airport operated 1,058 flights, serving 169,366 passengers. The total included 984 passenger flights, 51 ferry flights, 16 cargo flights and seven charter flights.

There were 528 departing flights, including 362 domestic and 166 international flights. Arrivals totaled 530 flights, including 363 domestic and 167 international flights.

Total passenger volume reached 169,366, with 65,875 departures with 37,453 domestic and 28,422 international, and 103,491 arrivals with 73,290 domestic and 30,201 international.

Passenger and flight volumes stayed high at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Operations Center continues to coordinate closely with relevant units to ensure smooth flight operations, security, safety and passenger services during the post-Tet peak days.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong