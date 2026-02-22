Ho Chi Minh City tourism surges during Tet, welcoming 4.32 million visitors

Over the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City attracted 4.32 million visitors as urban tourism and cultural experiences drew both domestic and international travelers.

During the 9-day Lunar New Year holiday (from February 14 to 22), tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed approximately 4.32 million visitors, a 35 percent increase compared to last year. Total revenue reached approximately VND12,150 billion, a 42.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Visitors are queuing to check in at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area.

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, a significant portion of the market was comprised of domestic travelers. These tourists favored resort locations that offered comprehensive infrastructure, picturesque views, and easy accessibility.

Ho Chi Minh City stood out with its trend of urban tourism, focusing on entertainment, sightseeing, and experiencing the Lunar New Year within the city.

Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, Ben Thanh Market, Takashimaya Vietnam, and Vincom Dong Khoi attracted many shoppers, food enthusiasts, and participants in events.

Several cultural and historical sites such as the Independence Palace, the War Remnants Museum, and the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site maintained a stable number of visitors, especially international tourists. Amusement parks and entertainment venues such as Dam Sen Cultural Park, Suoi Tien Park, and Saigon Zoo recorded an increase in visitors during the Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse).

The inbound market, which includes international tourists arriving in Vietnam, experienced a significant rise in urban sightseeing, cultural and culinary experiences, as well as short tours lasting 1 to 2 days. Visitors predominantly arrived from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia; focusing on offerings such as "Vietnamese Tet in the heart of the city," which merges shopping with event experiences.

Recognizing this trend, travel companies are promoting flexible and personalized products.

A group of international visitors is welcomed by Saigontourist to tour the Nguyen Hue flower street on the afternoon of February 21.

International visitors tour the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site.

Saigontourist offered many domestic tours during the Lunar New Year, focusing on popular destinations. Short-day tours and local tours, such as "Westerners celebrating Vietnamese Tet" in Ho Chi Minh City, offered the experience of celebrating the Lunar New Year right in the heart of the city.

Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel, assessed that in the past year, Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general have done well in promoting tourism to the world, enhancing the destination's position on the regional map.

International cruise passengers arrive at Cai Mep - Thi Vai port in Tan Phuoc Ward of Ho Chi Minh City at the end of 2025.

A group of Polish tourists is waiting to receive calligraphy from a calligrapher, as they experience the tour "Westerners Celebrating Tet in the Mekong Delta" organized by Vietluxtour.

In addition, Vietravel launched more than 180 domestic tours for Tet 2026, notably the Ho Chi Minh City city tour by double-decker bus and river cruise.

Vietluxtour Travel continued to develop specialized cultural products; many businesses such as BenThanh Tourist, TST Tourist, Viet Travel launched resort tours, cultural and historical tours, and small group city tours, meeting the diverse needs of tourists.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan