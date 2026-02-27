Lien Khuong Airport closure to disrupt nearly 1 million passenger trips

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province announced plans to maintain a steady flow of visitors during the temporary closure of Lien Khuong International Airport on the afternoon of February 27.

Passengers arrive at Lien Khuong International Airport ahead of its temporary closure.

Local tourism authorities are coordinating with high-quality passenger transport operators to establish fixed tourist bus routes, premium contract coach services, and shuttle transfers linking major urban centers with central Lam Dong, particularly the Da Lat area, throughout the airport shutdown. Clear guidance and convenient, safe pick-up and drop-off points will also be arranged, especially during peak travel periods.

Inside the taxiway area at Lien Khuong International Airport

The department is working with travel agencies to adjust tour programs in line with road transport conditions, develop all-inclusive packages, and design inter-regional itineraries that combine flights to nearby airports with onward ground transfers to Lam Dong.

Tourism accommodation establishments and attractions have been encouraged to proactively introduce service packages and promotional combos tailored to road travelers, with incentives aimed at extending average lengths of stay.

Lien Khuong International Airport will shut down for nearly six months for repairs.

As previously reported, Lien Khuong Airport is scheduled to close temporarily from March 4 to August 25 to facilitate runway and taxiway repairs.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the airport currently handles 34 flights per day, serving more than 5,200 arriving and departing passengers. Over the nearly six-month suspension, travel demand for an estimated 960,000 passenger movements to and from Lam Dong is expected to be disrupted, potentially leading to a sharp decline in air travelers, particularly mid- to high-end domestic visitors, international tourists, MICE groups, and travelers from distant provinces.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan