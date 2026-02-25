New infrastructure spurs tourism breakthrough in eastern Ho Chi Minh City

A series of large-scale infrastructure and tourism projects has created strong momentum for tourism in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

The Thuy Van road beautification project in Vung Tau Ward, with a total investment of over VND1 trillion (US$38 million), has been completed. Meanwhile, the largest and most modern water park in Asia – Sun World Vung Tau - Aqua Adventure – invested by Sun Group, has officially come into operation. Several expressways and expanded coastal roads have also been launched, providing a powerful push for the region’s tourism growth.

Visitors enjoy activities at Sun World Vung Tau - Aqua Adventure in Rach Dua Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

During the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, more than 213,000 visitors traveled to Vung Tau Ward for sightseeing, beach activities and pilgrimages, nearly matching last year’s total Tet arrivals for the entire former Vung Tau City. The surge is attributed to improved infrastructure, new tourism products and diversified services.

The Thuy Van project features standout works such as a public square, Tam Thang Tower, whale statue, a food street and an underpass, enhancing the coastal urban landscape and attracting visitors.

At Rach Dua Ward, thousands of tourists flocked to Sun World Vung Tau – Aqua Adventure in the early days of the new year. Covering 15 hectares and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the park has earned two world records and two Vietnam records, marking eastern Ho Chi Minh City’s presence on the global tourism map.

Transport infrastructure breakthroughs are also playing a crucial role. The nearly 54-kilometer Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, with total investment of over VND17.8 trillion (US$681 million), is expected to significantly shorten travel time from Dong Nai and central Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau while easing congestion on National Highway 51.

In addition, the expansion of the DT 994 coastal route linking Vung Tau with Lam Dong Province is forming a continuous seaside tourism corridor connecting high-end resorts in Ho Tram, Binh Chau, Long Hai and Phuoc Hai, often described as a “golden route” for coastal exploration.

Looking ahead, plans for a sea-crossing bridge connecting Can Gio and Vung Tau, expected to begin construction in 2026, promise to further enhance connectivity. Once completed, travel time from central Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau could be reduced to just over 60 minutes.

With synchronized tourism products and modern transport infrastructure, eastern Ho Chi Minh City is poised for a strong tourism breakthrough.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong