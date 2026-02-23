Tan Son Nhat handles 1,038 flights, over 171,000 passengers on February 23

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Operations Center said on February 23 that traffic volumes remain elevated during the post–Lunar New Year 2026 peak period.

Today, the airport is handling 1,038 flights, with approximately 171,000 passengers expected to pass through the gateway. Of the total, there are 948 passenger flights, 79 ferry flights, nine cargo flights, and two special flights, including 517 departures and 521 arrivals.

Outbound operations comprise 353 domestic flights (273 passenger, 78 ferry, and two cargo) and 164 international flights (158 passenger, one ferry, four cargo, and one special flight). On the inbound side, there are 359 domestic flights (358 passenger and one cargo) and 162 international flights (159 passenger, two cargo, and one special flight).

Total passenger throughput is projected to reach 171,022 travelers. Departing passengers account for 66,873, including 36,425 domestic and 30,448 international travelers. Arrivals are estimated at 104,149 passengers, comprising 73,120 domestic and 31,029 international passengers.

Passenger traffic through Tan Son Nhat International Airport consistently remains at high levels.

By terminal allocation, Terminal T1 (domestic) is scheduled to operate 127 departing flights serving 12,255 passengers and 131 arriving flights with 29,484 passengers. Terminal T3 is handling 226 outbound domestic flights carrying 24,170 passengers and 227 inbound domestic flights with 43,636 passengers. Terminal T2 (international) is expected to serve 158 departures with 30,448 passengers and 158 arrivals with 31,029 passengers.

The airport’s Operations Center said it has coordinated with relevant units to implement appropriate operational plans to ensure flight safety, aviation security, and enhanced service quality amid sustained high traffic volumes.

